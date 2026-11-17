German banker Philipp Ostermann faces court charges for alleged racist abuse at London's Bond Street station, while his partner Melissa Rein Lively accepts a conditional caution.

German financier Philipp Ostermann has appeared in a London court to face serious allegations of racially aggravated harassment following a violent confrontation outside Bond Street Underground station. The associate director of Munich-based private equity firm Aequita denied two counts of racially aggravated harassment and one count of threatening or abusive behaviour during the October 11 incident.

Details of the Bond Street Confrontation

Prosecutors outlined the sequence of events that unfolded on the evening of October 11, 2025, at approximately 7:30 pm. Sabba Javed and her sister Mariam Javed were walking towards the station with their two young children, one aged two in a pushchair and another aged three walking alongside them.

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The sisters encountered Ostermann and his American partner, Melissa Rein Lively, who were standing in the road and appeared to be kissing. As the Javed sisters attempted to navigate around the couple, Rein Lively, described as unsteady on her feet, stumbled over the front wheels of the pushchair being pushed by Mariam Javed.

According to court testimony, Ostermann turned towards Sabba Javed and shouted, 'Bloody Indians. Watch where you are going. You shouldn't be here.' The Javed sisters immediately responded to the aggression by stating they were not Indian and accusing the man of racism before the situation escalated further.

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Partner Admits to Physical Assault

While Ostermann maintains his innocence regarding the verbal abuse, Melissa Rein Lively has already accepted legal responsibility for her physical actions during the altercation. The 40-year-old US national admitted to pulling one of the women's hair in a 'forceful manner' and accepted a conditional caution for the conduct, which amounted to a criminal offence.

Rein Lively, the founder of the anti-woke firm America First PR, paid £910 in compensation to the victims. An assault by beating charge against her was subsequently withdrawn as part of the legal resolution, allowing the case against Ostermann to proceed separately in court.

CCTV footage of the incident was released by British Transport Police, leading to identification by US news outlet CNN. The footage captured the couple appearing intoxicated and engaged in a scuffle with the sisters after the initial verbal exchange, corroborating witness accounts of the chaos that ensued.

Public Reaction and Media Impact

The incident gained significant international attention after the police released video evidence, prompting widespread commentary on social media and in global news outlets. Rein Lively, who previously attracted controversy by posting videos of herself removing face masks from store displays during the pandemic, faced intense public scrutiny for her role in the altercation.

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In an interview with Phoenix Magazine, Rein Lively suggested that she and Ostermann were the real victims of the incident, claiming the event was blown out of proportion due to her notoriety. She argued that her brand and personality had turned a brief altercation into a global manhunt, although she did not dispute the physical contact that led to her caution.

Rein Lively had also previously attempted to secure the position of White House press secretary during Donald Trump's second administration, but the role was ultimately given to Karoline Leavitt. Her background in political influencing has since become a focal point of media coverage surrounding the London incident.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

Philipp Ostermann, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey double-breasted suit and a pink tie, entered not guilty pleas to all charges brought against him. The court heard that the alleged racist abuse was triggered after the couple became angry following the sisters' verbal response to the initial comment about their ethnicity.

British Transport Police confirmed they received reports of racial abuse and assault from witnesses at the scene. The case continues as Ostermann awaits further legal proceedings, with the court examining the evidence provided by CCTV and witness testimonies to determine the final outcome of the racially aggravated harassment charges.