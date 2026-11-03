German Climbers Face Investigation After Abandoning Friend in Austria

German mountaineers face police investigation in Austria for allegedly leaving a friend to freeze on the Hochkönig range. The incident triggers a major rescue operation and echoes a recent manslaughter conviction in the region.

German mountaineers are currently subject to a police investigation following an incident on the Hochkönig mountain range in Austria where they allegedly abandoned a companion who was struggling to continue the ascent. The three climbers departed along the Königsjodler trail on Saturday afternoon, explicitly ignoring poor weather forecasts and a specific warning issued by another climber prior to their departure. By the time the group reached an elevation of 8,500 ft, one male climber was unable to proceed due to exhaustion, yet his companions chose to continue their climb and successfully summited the mountain at 9,600 ft.

Rescue Operation Details

The Mühlbach Mountain Rescue Service was alerted to the presence of an exhausted climber left behind in dangerous conditions and immediately initiated a massive 14-hour rescue operation. Wolfgang Haggenmüller, the head of operations and local station manager for the Mühlbach Mountain Rescue Service, explained that harsh weather significantly complicated the efforts to locate and retrieve the stranded individual. Even the initial ascent required extreme caution from the rescue team due to the prevailing storm conditions, which limited visibility and increased the physical difficulty of the trek.

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According to an official Instagram post from the rescue team, approximately 20 cm of snow had fallen during the night, rendering the path completely invisible. The team faced significant risks of falling and struggled to navigate through the heavy snowfall and poor visibility. They did not reach the Erichhütte refuge until 8:18 am the following morning, demonstrating the severity of the environmental challenges they encountered while attempting to save the man.

Official Statements on Negligence

Gerhard Kremser, the district manager of the Pongau Mountain Rescue Service, emphasized that the stranded man likely would not have survived the night on the mountain due to the freezing temperatures and lack of shelter. Kremser stated that this incident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly overconfidence, disregard for professional warnings, and poor route planning can escalate into life-threatening emergencies. He stressed that responsible mountaineering requires the discipline to turn back when conditions deteriorate, rather than risking lives to reach a summit.

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Police have launched a formal investigation into the conduct of the two German climbers who summited the peak, as reported by the newspaper Der Spiegel. The investigation will focus on whether their decision to leave the exhausted climber behind constitutes a criminal offense under Austrian law. The case highlights the legal and moral responsibilities climbers bear when leading groups in high-risk alpine environments, particularly when weather warnings are ignored.

Precedent in Austrian Law

This incident occurs just months after a highly publicized legal case in Austria where a man was convicted of manslaughter caused by gross negligence. Thomas Plamberger, 39, received a five-month suspended sentence and a fine of 9,600 euros from the Innsbruck state court in February after his girlfriend, Kerstin Gurtner, froze to death while the couple attempted to climb the country's highest peak, Grossglockner, in January 2025. Prosecutors established that Gurtner died approximately 164 ft below the 12,460-ft peak after Plamberger left her behind.

During the trial, Judge Norbert Hofer noted that Plamberger had misjudged the situation on the mountain but had not wilfully abandoned his girlfriend, whose knowledge of mountaineering was significantly less advanced than his own. The judge emphasized that Plamberger had failed to take his leadership responsibility, stating that the woman would almost certainly have survived if he had made an emergency call earlier or decided to turn back. Although the sentence was well below the maximum three years in prison, the verdict set a serious legal precedent regarding liability in mountaineering accidents.

Impact on Safety Regulations

The recent investigation into the German climbers and the previous conviction of Plamberger have intensified discussions about safety protocols and legal accountability within the Austrian mountaineering community. Authorities are using these cases to reinforce the message that ignoring weather warnings and abandoning struggling partners can lead to severe legal consequences. Rescue services continue to urge climbers to respect professional advice and prioritize survival over summit ambitions, especially in the unpredictable alpine terrain of the Hochkönig and Grossglockner regions.