German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and other NATO allies defend Ukrainian deep strikes against Russia, rejecting US Pentagon warnings that such actions harden Russian resolve.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has sharply criticized the United States for its negative stance on Ukrainian deep strikes into Russia n territory, labeling such criticism as 'stupid'. During a meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, Pistorius openly disagreed with Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, who had warned that Kyiv's attacks on Russia n infrastructure were counterproductive.

NATO Leaders Reject US Strategic Assessment

Pistorius argued that Western allies should focus their criticism on the daily Russian attacks against Ukrainian civilian energy, water, and heating infrastructure, which he described as a form of terrorism. He emphasized that Ukrainian strikes on strategic military targets within Russia were a necessary defensive measure rather than an ineffective provocation.

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British Defence Minister Wes Streeting supported this position, stating that these operations help degrade the Russian war machine, buying critical time and saving lives. This unified front among European defense leaders contrasts with the caution expressed by Washington regarding the escalation of conflict.

Pentagon Warns Against Targeting Civilian Infrastructure

Elbridge Colby, addressing the Ramstein Group of Ukraine supporters, stated that deep strikes on infrastructure like warehouses of the Russian online retailer Wildberries have not effectively ended the war. He claimed these actions risk hardening the Russian public's resolve and increasing the Kremlin's willingness to escalate the conflict further.

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Colby suggested that support should instead focus on enabling Ukraine to hold its front lines and utilize mid-range drone technologies to interdict logistics. He likened the current deep strike campaign to a spectacle designed to inflict pain rather than achieve strategic military objectives.

Ukraine Escalates Response to Russian Aggression

Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara reiterated that Ukraine's military plans to scale up deep strike capabilities by more than threefold next year. He cited recent Russian assaults, including the attack on the Crimea bridge, as justification for Ukraine's right to respond twice or three times as forcefully.

The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that a recent drone and missile barrage successfully collapsed an arch and a span of the Kerch Bridge's road section. This operation, described by President Volodymyr Zelensky as a masterstroke, severed the vital road link to the occupied Crimea Peninsula while leaving the railway line partially intact.

Geopolitical Implications of Divergent Allied Strategies

Colby's remarks follow earlier warnings to European leaders to stop provoking Russia, citing fears that President Vladimir Putin is preparing for broader conflict. Despite these warnings, the consensus among key NATO allies remains that Ukrainian sovereignty and defensive capabilities must be prioritized over de-escalation tactics that limit Kyiv's military options.

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The divergence in strategies highlights the complex challenge of maintaining alliance cohesion while supporting a nation under sustained attack. As winter approaches, the focus remains on ensuring Ukraine has the necessary arms to defend its territory against escalating Russian air strikes on civilian infrastructure.