German Interior Minister Blames Migrant Troublemakers for Gen Z Riot Violence

Germany's interior minister attributes recent Gen Z protest riots to violent left-wing and migrant groups, as thousands demand education funding and living cost relief across multiple cities.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in dozens of German cities this weekend for what was largely a peaceful movement, although violent incidents erupted in several locations. The interior minister has publicly blamed violent left-wing groups and troublemakers from the migrant community for the resulting rioting and looting that marred the demonstrations.

Government Response To Violence

The protests were organized by the campaign group Gen Z regelt, which translates to Gen Z takes charge. This movement, which originated among secondary school students in France, has now spread across the border into Germany for the first time. Participants demanded better education funding, policies to address the rising cost of living, stronger climate change action, and a halt to plans for reintroducing conscription.

Also read European Gen-Z Protests Spark Violence and Arrests in Berlin Paris and Frankfurt

Alexander Dobrindt, Germany's interior minister, promised that severe punishments would follow the recent breaches of public order. He credited the strong and highly committed police response with preventing the level of violence seen in Paris. Dobrindt stated that rioters and looters would be identified and held accountable for their actions during the disturbances.

He told the Bild tabloid that the excesses of violence seen in Paris were avoided due to the dedication of German police forces. However, he accused specific groups of hijacking what were otherwise peaceful demonstrations. The minister made these claims without providing specific details or evidence to support the assertion.

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Violent Incidents In Frankfurt

Organizers claimed that approximately one hundred and twenty thousand people participated in the protests. While the majority of events remained peaceful, significant violence broke out in major cities including Frankfurt, Berlin, Hamburg, and Cologne. In Frankfurt, masked rioters threw fireworks, stones, bottles, and petrol bombs at law enforcement officers.

The violence in Frankfurt resulted in more than one hundred police officers being injured. One officer was struck in the face with a stone, which knocked out several of his teeth. At least five shops were looted and seventeen were damaged, including a gun store. Police placed a trash dumpster on fire while rioters smashed store windows using traffic signs.

Frankfurt police estimated that between one thousand and one thousand five hundred individuals were responsible for the violent acts. Roman Poseck, the interior minister of the state of Hesse, confirmed that officers arrested fifty-four people aged between thirteen and twenty-nine. He noted that the majority of those arrested were German citizens, though many had migrant backgrounds.

French Context And Political Fallout

Ines Schwerdtner, co-leader of The Left party, remarked that small groups of frustrated people triggered the riots after initially peaceful and justified demonstrations. The Gen Z regelt group told the German Press Agency that they had no influence on events after the demonstrations ended. They emphasized that one hundred thousand people showed what they were protesting for.

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The unrest occurred as French students returned from autumn break to block high schools and reinvigorate the protest movement. This followed hundreds of thousands of people, including students, marching across France for a third consecutive weekend. The French government had made some concessions during the holiday, but demonstrators remained determined.

In Paris, petrol bombs were hurled at police officers, engulfing three of them in flames. The officers were treated for minor injuries and continued their duties. A photograph of an officer with his leg on fire during a clash prompted widespread outrage across the country. Many demonstrators wore Halloween costumes as they marched through French cities during the unrest.

Laurent Nuñez, France's interior minister, described the attacks as attempted murder. He accused hard-left extremist groups of using extraordinary violence against security forces. Prosecutors launched an investigation into the attempted murder of persons vested with public authority. The prosecutor's office reported that about fifteen explosive devices were hurled at police.

As the German government prepares to deal with the legal consequences of the riots, the contrast between the peaceful demands of the Gen Z movement and the violent actions of a minority remains sharp. The interior minister's attribution of blame to specific demographic groups highlights the political sensitivity surrounding the events. Police efforts to identify and arrest participants are ongoing in multiple German states.