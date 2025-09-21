After initial criticism, the German media have issued apologies to Harry Kane for doubting his worth following his impressive start at Bayern Munich. The England striker has been prolific since his transfer, prompting a reevaluation of his impact and potential future.

The German media landscape has experienced a shift in perspective regarding Harry Kane following his remarkable performance since joining Bayern Munich . Initially, there were reservations and criticisms surrounding the club's significant investment of £95 million to secure the services of the English striker in the summer of 2023.

Doubts were voiced by several prominent figures in the German media, questioning whether Kane, at the age of 30, was worth the hefty price tag, especially considering his lack of prior experience winning major titles. However, Kane has swiftly silenced his critics, showcasing an exceptional scoring record and demonstrating his value to the team. His impact has been undeniable, and the initial skepticism has largely been replaced by admiration. Kane's prolific scoring rate and overall contribution to the team have prompted a wave of apologies from those who were initially critical of his transfer.\One of the most notable apologies came from BILD journalist Alfred Draxler, who publicly expressed regret for his initial skepticism regarding Kane's move to Bayern Munich. Draxler acknowledged the forward's outstanding performances, particularly highlighting his recent hat-trick in Bayern's dominant 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim. This apology reflects a broader trend in the German media, where analysts and commentators have reassessed their initial assessments of Kane. The England captain's form has been nothing short of sensational, scoring an astonishing 98 goals in just 103 appearances while also providing 29 assists, highlighting his adaptability and his ability to create opportunities for others. Kane's relentless work ethic and dedication to his craft, as noted by Draxler, have also been recognized as key factors contributing to his success. Kane's consistency, fitness, and technical prowess have redefined expectations, cementing his reputation as a world-class striker and transforming perceptions of his impact on German football.\Looking ahead, questions are being raised regarding Kane's long-term future with Bayern Munich, despite his contract running until the end of the 2026-27 season. There are suggestions that the club is already considering extending his contract, even though Kane will be approaching 34 at that time. Furthermore, Bayern has brought in another striker, Nicolas Jackson, on loan from Chelsea, with an obligation to buy him next summer. This move has fueled speculation that Jackson could be groomed as Kane's eventual successor, potentially paving the way for Kane's return to the Premier League. The potential for Kane to surpass Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record is another factor that could influence his future. As the second all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League with 213 goals, Kane is only 48 goals away from breaking the record, which might attract him back to England. The situation highlights the complexities of squad management and player development, as Bayern Munich navigates the delicate balance of ensuring success in the present while planning for the future of their striking force





