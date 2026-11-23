The Higher Social Court upheld a lower court's decision that classroom singing did not cause a teacher's tinnitus, dismissing his workplace accident claim despite his allegations.

A German teacher has lost his lawsuit against a primary school after arguing that students singing a traditional children's song caused him to develop tinnitus and hyperacusis. The Higher Social Court (LSG) in Berlin delivered its final judgment on November 10, rejecting the educator's claim that the noise exposure constituted a workplace accident. This ruling prevents the teacher from receiving compensation for what he alleged was a hearing condition triggered by classroom activity.

Classroom Incident And Medical Diagnosis

The incident in question occurred in 2016 when the teacher, then 43 years old, entered a classroom to retrieve his bag. He found second-grade students loudly singing 'Wenn du fröhlich bist', the German version of 'If You're Happy and You Know It', while performing accompanying hand gestures. The activity involved stomping, jumping, and clapping, culminating in loud cheers from the young students.

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A few days after the incident, the teacher consulted an ear, nose, and throat specialist. The medical professional diagnosed him with tinnitus, a condition characterized by ringing or other noises in the ears, and hyperacusis. Hyperacusis is a hearing disorder marked by an intolerance or hypersensitivity to ordinary sounds, which the patient perceives as excessively loud, annoying, or painful. The teacher believed these conditions were directly caused by the classroom noise levels.

Legal Rejection And Evidentiary Hurdles

The teacher initially filed a claim for the recognition of a workplace accident with the accident insurance fund. The fund refused to recognize the incident as a work-related accident, prompting the educator to file a lawsuit before the Berlin Social Court. That court ruled against him, and the subsequent appeal to the Higher Social Court upheld the rejection of his claim. The court noted that hearing test results and the progression of symptoms did not support a noise-induced injury.

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Evidence regarding the noise levels was difficult to substantiate. While the teacher claimed that the children also whistled loudly, this allegation could not be corroborated by the educator or other staff members interviewed for the case. Furthermore, the school did not keep the addresses of former students, meaning witnesses from that specific class could not be reached for interviews. The court deemed it unlikely that the noise was the cause of his medical problems based on the available specialist consultations.

Precedent And Potential Supreme Court Appeal

The teacher's legal battle was influenced by a similar case recognized by the same court in 2023. In that instance, a physical education teacher was diagnosed with sudden hearing loss just days after walking through a corridor with about 30 shouting teenagers near locker rooms. The contrast in outcomes highlights the specific evidentiary challenges faced by the primary school teacher, who could not provide corroborating witness testimony for the volume and nature of the sounds in 2016.

Despite the ruling from the Higher Social Court, the teacher retains the option to request permission from the Federal Social Court to appeal to the Supreme Court. To reach a decision, judges would need to determine definitively whether the plaintiff was exposed to noise levels capable of damaging his hearing. This final appeal process remains the only remaining legal avenue for the plaintiff to challenge the rejection of his workplace accident claim.

Context Of School Liability And Health Fraud

This legal case arrives amidst heightened scrutiny of school liabilities and employee conduct in Germany. In a separate, high-profile case, a 62-year-old teacher from a vocational business college in Wesel was charged with defrauding her employer of nearly €250,000. She had spent 16 years on sick leave while allegedly building a successful beauty business and practicing as a naturopathic healer. She also allegedly forged medical certificates to prove fitness for scuba diving.

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The Wesel teacher remained on full pay, earning between €5,051 and €6,174 monthly, despite never returning to work since 2009. An internal audit in 2024 revealed the oversight after a change in management. Dorothee Feller, the education minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, expressed surprise at the unprecedented nature of the fraud. While the tinnitus case involves genuine medical disputes over causality, the fraud case highlights administrative failures in verifying employee health status over extended periods.