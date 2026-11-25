Henry Thomas clings to a suspension bridge in Torres del Paine National Park during freak winds. The incident echoes a 2025 tragedy that claimed five lives in the same Patagonian region.

German national Henry Thomas survived a terrifying ordeal while hiking through Chile's Torres del Paine National Park. He was caught in a powerful storm while crossing the Las Guardas suspension bridge, which spans 66ft above a deep gorge. Violent gusts of wind rocked the structure, forcing him to cling to the sides for his life.

Dangerous Conditions on Las Guardas Bridge

Footage captured by fellow hiker Martin Esteban Gonzalez Lopez shows the intense struggle. Thomas, carrying a heavy backpack, was seen bracing against the bridge's forceful side-to-side movements. The viral video highlights how difficult it was to keep balance during the freak weather event.

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The storm arrived suddenly as Thomas attempted the crossing. His girlfriend had safely crossed just moments before the wind picked up. Despite the danger, Thomas managed to complete the crossing unharmed. Gonzalez Lopez watched helplessly from the sidelines as the storm intensified.

History of Fatal Storms in Patagonia

Torres del Paine is located in southern Chilean Patagonia and is a major hiking destination. The region is known for extreme and changeable weather conditions. Strong winds frequently make hikes difficult and create life-threatening situations for visitors.

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These dangers were tragically highlighted last year during a storm on November 18, 2025. British citizen Victoria Bond, aged 40, died alongside five other tourists. The group was killed by heavy rainfall and winds reaching 120mph.

The victims included Bond, two Mexicans, and two Germans. Bond was a former assistant to singer Cheryl Cole. The group was hiking the Circuit O, also known as the Patagonia O-Trek, when they were trapped by the severe weather.

Details of the November 2025 Tragedy

A British friend recorded a video of the group before the fatal storm. The footage showed them crossing raging rivers under grey skies. The hiker posted about the difficult conditions on social media with initials referencing Bond.

The video caption described the trail as an Amazon tributary due to the downpour. It mentioned five river crossings and only one bridge during the trek. The group faced trench foot and relied on rehydrated food for dinner.

More than 20 people participated in the search for the missing tourists. A Please Help message in a Facebook group for foreign visitors raised the alarm. English-speaking tourists reported that others on the circuit were trapped by the storm.

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Identification of Victims and Ongoing Risks

The two Mexican victims were identified as Cristina Calvillo Tovar and Julian Garcia Pimentel. The German victims were Nadine Lichey and Andreas Von Pein. Their deaths underscore the lethal potential of Patagonian weather.

Torres del Paine features scenic jagged peaks, turquoise lakes, and vast glaciers. However, these natural wonders attract hikers regardless of the risks. Visitors must remain vigilant during the unpredictable summer season.

The recent incident involving Thomas serves as a stark reminder of these dangers. It parallels the severity of the conditions that claimed Bond's life. The Las Guardas bridge remains a critical point on the trail.

Authorities continue to monitor weather patterns in the park. Hikers are advised to check forecasts before attempting high-altitude crossings. The region's beauty is matched only by its atmospheric volatility.

Thomas's survival provides a rare positive outcome in a dangerous environment. The viral footage serves as a warning to future adventurers. Patagonia demands respect for its powerful natural forces at all times.