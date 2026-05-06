German Tourist Wins Legal Battle Over Sunlounger Wars in Greece

A district court in Hanover has ordered a tour operator to refund a German holidaymaker after a chaotic struggle for sunbeds during a family trip to Kos, Greece.

A German tourist has emerged victorious in a legal dispute against a tour operator following a frustrating experience on the Greek island of Kos. In August 2024, the individual and his family invested 6,200 pounds into a luxury getaway, hoping for a period of tranquility and rejuvenation at a large resort.

However, the reality was far from the promised relaxation. Every morning became a stressful confrontation as the family fought for limited space by the swimming pool. It was discovered that many guests were utilizing towels to reserve sunloungers hours before they actually intended to use them, effectively claiming territory while the rest of the guests were still asleep.

Despite the resort having explicit policies that prohibited the reservation of loungers with towels, these rules were completely ignored by the guests and unenforced by the staff. The struggle was so intense that the father reported waking up as early as 6am, only to find that the majority of the poolside seating had already been claimed.

He testified in a Hanover district court that his family spent significant portions of their mornings, sometimes up to twenty minutes, wandering the pool area in search of a cluster of four beds where they could stay together. On multiple occasions, the lack of available seating meant that his children were forced to lie directly on the ground. The frustration was compounded by the hotel staff, who allegedly refused to intervene or enforce the existing anti-reservation rules.

This led the holidaymaker to seek legal redress, arguing that the quality of the experience fell far short of what was advertised and paid for. The judicial outcome set a significant precedent for travel law. While the tour operator initially offered a meager compensation of 300 pounds, the court ordered a much higher partial refund of 850 pounds.

The judges concluded that the package holiday was defective because it failed to provide the specific character and atmosphere that the customer was contractually entitled to expect. A crucial point of the ruling was the determination of responsibility. Although the travel company did not own or operate the hotel itself, the court ruled that it still held a duty of care to ensure that the resort had a reasonable organizational structure and a sufficient ratio of loungers to guests.

This decision suggests that tour operators cannot simply distance themselves from the operational failures of their partner hotels when the guest experience is severely compromised. This legal battle is part of a broader and increasingly common phenomenon known as the sunbed wars, which have plagued various holiday destinations across Europe. Similar reports have surfaced from the Spanish island of Menorca, where tourists have described the early morning rush as an unfair competition.

For instance, one traveler, Lianne Smith, spent 3,500 pounds on a family trip to Cala'n Bosch only to find that a third of the beds were gone by 8.30am, even though the pool did not open until 10am. She noted the irony of paying a premium for a holiday only to spend it in a state of anxiety over furniture.

In the Canary Islands, specifically at the Barceló Lanzarote Active Resort, the situation reached absurd levels with guests queuing for over an hour before the pool opened. Footage captured tourists armed with flip-flops and sunscreen waiting in line at 8am for a 9.30am opening.

These incidents highlight a growing tension in the tourism industry between the desire for luxury and the aggressive behavior of some travelers, leading to a rise in legal challenges as consumers demand the relaxation they were promised





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