Germany Secures First Win in World Championship

Germany’s first win under Harold Kreis avoids early exit from the tournament. They now need to secure a win against Austria and another win in the final group outing against Great Britain to reach the knockout phase.

Germany secures first win under Harold Kreis after dominating Hungary with a 6–2 victory. Goalie Philipp Grubauer made a crucial mistake just before halftime, allowing Hungary to score their first goal.

The German team played a more proactive game with clear-cut chances remaining scarce, but they eventually broke the deadlock in the twelfth power play. Hat-trick for Leon Gawanke with power-play goals in the 19th, 42nd, and 50th minutes, adding further goals from Eric Mik, Lukas Reichel, and Samuel Dove-McFalls. Victory keeps Germany's qualification hopes alive for the World Championship quarter-finals. The team will face Austria in the next match to secure a quarter-final berth





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Germany World Championship Hockey Leon Gawanke Philipp Grubauer Harold Kreis

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