Germany Seeks Mohammed Alfatih for Terror Plot

German prosecutors allege Mohammed Alfatih led a Hamas-linked terror plot against Jews in Europe while living in Birmingham. Now convicted in the UK, he faces extradition.

German investigators have identified Mohammed Alfatih as the alleged ringleader of a sophisticated terrorist conspiracy targeting Jews and Israeli diplomats across mainland Europe. While residents in the Kings Heath district of Birmingham viewed Alfatih as a quiet IT consultant and devoted father, Berlin prosecutors allege he orchestrated a plot involving weapon transfers from Germany to Austria. This scheme, reportedly intended to coincide with the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks, was dismantled following intelligence provided by Mossad.

Alleged Plot Details and Mechanisms

According to an indictment prepared by Berlin prosecutors, Alfatih allegedly traveled to Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar between 2023 and 2025. These locations are described in the charges as hosting Hamas command centers outside of Gaza. The prosecution alleges that he transported weapons and ammunition from the German capital, Berlin, to a secure storage facility in Vienna. The ultimate objective was to execute a major attack on Jewish communities or Israeli diplomatic personnel. Had this plan not been foiled, it would have marked the first major Hamas-led attack on European soil.

Also read Mohammed Alfatih Convicted in UK Knife Attack Amid Hamas Links

Criminal Convictions in the UK

Despite the international nature of the alleged terror plot, Alfatih is currently facing legal consequences for domestic violence in the United Kingdom. At Birmingham Crown Court, he was convicted for an attack on a bailiff named Kevin Bucknall. Court footage revealed Alfatih, armed with a knife, lunging at Bucknall while the bailiff sat in the driver's seat of his van. This recent conviction has triggered immediate extradition proceedings, placing Alfatih between two legal systems. Germany now seeks his return to face trial for the alleged planning of mass casualties in Europe.

Alfatih's Personal History and Claims

Alfatih, born in Elangen, Germany, has presented a complex narrative of his life to British courts. He testified that he moved to Gaza as a child, describing his upbringing as extremely difficult amid a family of seven siblings. He claimed to have been shot twice by Israeli soldiers, with the second incident occurring in Alexandria, Egypt, where he met his wife, a nurse. During his treatment in Egypt, he reportedly studied logistics management but was later detained for five months. Alfatih alleged he was tortured for 25 days and lost nearly nine stone in weight while accused of operating a weapons-smuggling tunnel into Gaza.

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Resettlement and Business Ventures

Alfatih stated that he left Gaza for the UK in 2014 and was granted asylum the following year, with his wife joining him in 2016. The couple, who now have three children under the age of ten, reportedly obtained British citizenship in 2020. In Britain, Alfatih established himself as an IT professional, working for various companies including Virgin Trains, Samsung, and Direct Line. A LinkedIn profile suggests he spent the last four years working in IT for a catering company. He also claimed to have worked at Dunlop making aircraft tires before becoming a network engineer in late 2017 or early 2018.

Suspicions from Business Associates

Concerns about Alfatih's activities were raised by business associates before his terror allegations surfaced. He formed an IT business with a friend in Oxford in 2018 while they were studying advanced computer technology. His business partner reported that the company bank account was flagged by Lloyds Bank shortly after opening due to international payments. Bank officials instructed the partner to visit a branch, where he was informed the funds were connected to Alfatih. The partner described being furious and cut ties after Alfatih failed to explain the irregular transactions, never hearing from him again after the account was forced to close.