The Gers have signed a Scotland international in a major coup for the club, but the departure of their captain and leading goalscorer has left a huge void in the squad.

Aheed, a sports journalist with a Masters in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University, utilizes a network of club and industry contacts to deliver verified, high-speed reporting.

He provides the foundations behind the headlines to ensure fans get the full story as it happens. The Jam Tarts saw their captain and leading goalscorer from the 2025-26 campaign leave after a disappointing end in the William Hill Premiership, losing the title on the final day at Parkhead to With the Gers looking to strengthen their squad for next season, it made sense for them to sign the Scotland international, but they may not be done raiding the Jambos yet.

The former Kilmarnock boss has vast experience of the Scottish top flight and almost made history at Tynecastle Park this season. With the Glaswegian outfit possibly looking for a new head coach soon, the Jambos would surely be right to fear Andrew Cavenagh looking at appointing McInnes. The former Sheffield Wednesday boss isn't the most popular figure among the Ibrox faithful right now after an abysmal end to the season.

After losing four games in a row after the split in the William Hill Premiership, many fans in G51 wondered whether the 37-year-old head coach was the right fit for the Govan side. A large section of the Glaswegian outfit's support wouldn't mind seeing Rohl leave and Cavenagh has an opportunity to give them what they want after deciding to stick with him.

Gerrard's appointment at the Glaswegian outfit would guarantee the arrival of a manager with experience of Scottish football and a proven record of winning major silverware, something fans in G51 thought they missed with Rohl towards the end of the season. The Jam Tarts have been left to pick up the pieces after a disastrous end to the campaign, and the loss of their captain and leading goalscorer has left a huge void in the squad.

The Jambos will be looking to rebuild and strengthen their squad over the summer, and the signing of the Scotland international will be a major boost for them. However, the departure of their captain and leading goalscorer has left a huge question mark over the team's future, and it remains to be seen how they will adapt to the new season.

The Jambos have a lot of work to do over the summer to get their squad back to the level it was at during the 2025-26 campaign, and it will be interesting to see how they fare in the new season. The signing of the Scotland international is a major coup for the Jambos, and it will be interesting to see how he fits in with the rest of the squad.

The Jambos have a lot of talent in their squad, but they will need to work hard over the summer to get their squad back to the level it was at during the 2025-26 campaign. The departure of their captain and leading goalscorer has left a huge void in the squad, and it will be interesting to see how they adapt to the new season.

The Jambos will be looking to rebuild and strengthen their squad over the summer, and the signing of the Scotland international will be a major boost for them. However, the departure of their captain and leading goalscorer has left a huge question mark over the team's future, and it remains to be seen how they will adapt to the new season.

The Jambos have a lot of work to do over the summer to get their squad back to the level it was at during the 2025-26 campaign, and it will be interesting to see how they fare in the new season. The signing of the Scotland international is a major coup for the Jambos, and it will be interesting to see how he fits in with the rest of the squad





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