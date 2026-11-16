Three-time champion Gerwyn Price advances to the Grand Slam of Darts last 16 after a controversial 145 checkout awards him a leg he did not need against Sebastian Bialecki.

Three-time champion Gerwyn Price secured his spot in the knockout stage of the Grand Slam of Darts on Monday night with a routine 5-2 victory over Poland's Sebastian Bialecki in Wolverhampton. The match, which determined the final qualifier from Group E, proceeded without significant incident until a bizarre arithmetic error occurred during the fourth leg that ultimately awarded the leg to Price.

Arithmetic Error Determines Match Outcome

Both competitors entered the final Group E match with one win each, having previously defeated Joe Hunt. Price had won his opening match 5-3, while Bialecki required a deciding leg to beat Hunt 5-4 on Sunday. This setup meant the winner of the Monday night clash would advance directly to the knockout stage.

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During the fourth leg, Price held 135 points remaining on the board. Instead of the correct finishing route for 135, which requires a 78 check-out sequence, Price proceeded to hit a 145 checkout. This involved hitting a treble 20, a treble 20, a treble 16, and then the double top.

Neither Price nor the referee noticed the discrepancy during the play. Price hit his first treble and asked the referee for the remaining score. The official responded with 88, which confused the logic but did not halt the play. Price then completed the shot with a treble 16 and double top.

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The referee immediately called game shot, awarding the leg to the Welshman. It was only after the match concluded that the error was recognized. Price needed 78 points to finish the leg but had played out a 145 checkout, resulting in a score of zero which triggered the game win.

Player Confusion and Official Response

Gerwyn Price admitted during his post-match press conference that he was unaware of the scoring error until he returned to the player's lounge. He stated that he did not realize the mistake until he was debriefing after the match concluded. His account highlights a moment of shared confusion between the player and the officiating team.

Price explained that after hitting the first treble 20, he asked the referee for the remaining balance. The official told him he had 88 points left. Believing this to be the correct calculation for his intended finish, Price proceeded to hit a treble 16 followed by a double top. This sequence completed the checkout for 145 points, not the 135 he required.

When asked about the incident, Price swore he had no knowledge of the error at the time of play. He noted that the referee confirmed the game shot immediately after he hit the double top. This indicates that the scoring board or the referee's mental tally was incorrect, leading to the erroneous validation of the leg.

Tournament Regulations and Scoring Rules

The incident brings into focus the specific scoring regulations governing the Grand Slam of Darts. Under rule 6.4.6, errors in arithmetic shall stand as detailed on the scoreboard unless corrected prior to the next throw of the player whose score is in error. This rule places the burden on immediate correction before the subsequent throw occurs.

Rule 6.4.7 further specifies that if an incorrect score results in a leg win, the result will stand unless corrected prior to the start of the next leg. In this case, the error was not identified until after the leg was completed and the game concluded. The referee had called game shot based on the incorrect remaining score of 88.

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Since the error was not caught before the next leg began, the decision to award the leg to Price stands according to the tournament rules. The regulation is designed to prevent disputes and maintain the flow of the match, even when obvious arithmetic mistakes occur during high-pressure situations.

Knockout Stage Implications and Broadcast

Gerwyn Price will now face Ryan Searle in the last 16 of the tournament. This upcoming match is scheduled following the conclusion of the Group E stage. Price's progression ensures he continues his bid for a fourth Grand Slam title in Wolverhampton.

The Grand Slam of Darts continues with the knockout stages running through to November 22. Sky Sports retains the exclusive broadcasting rights for the event. Viewers can watch all matches live as the tournament progresses toward its finale.

The World Darts Championship follows later in the season, scheduled for December 11 to January 3. This event is also broadcast live on Sky Sports. The broadcast coverage ensures that fans can follow the progression of top players like Price and Searle in both major tournaments.

The controversy surrounding the checkout serves as a rare footnote in an otherwise routine victory. Price's advancement was secure despite the scoring confusion, highlighting the importance of precise arithmetic in professional darts. The match remains a notable example of rule application in close-tournament scenarios.