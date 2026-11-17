Gerwyn Price beat Sebastian Bialecki 5-2 at the Grand Slam of Darts after a rare referee scoring error in the fourth leg, while Luke Littler also reached the knockout stage despite losing to Niels Zonneveld.

Gerwyn Price and Luke Littler both made it through to the Grand Slam of Darts knockout stage on a night featuring a bizarre maths error and a sensational triple-bull checkout at the Aldersley venue in Wolverhampton.

Littler suffered a 5-4 defeat by Dutchman Niels Zonneveld but claimed the three legs he required to progress from the group stage. The 19-year-old, egged on by the crowd, improbably landed three darts on the bullseye to produce a remarkable 150 checkout and level the match at 4-4, only to lose the deciding leg. Price, meanwhile, claimed a 5-2 victory over Sebastian Bialecki, although he was the beneficiary of an unusual mathematical mistake.

Also read Four Seeds Eliminated from Grand Slam of Darts as Rob Cross Thrashes Clayton

Referee Error Costs Price Leg

The Welshman was 2-1 up against Poland's Bialecki and required 135 to win the fourth leg. Price's first dart hit treble 19, leaving him with 78, but he asked referee Charlie Corstorphine what he had left to score and was incorrectly told 88. In good faith, Price promptly threw treble 16 and then double 20 to win the leg, having scored 145, which should have bust him.

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The Professional Darts Corporation has now released a statement on the error, explaining that the result cannot now be changed. A rare scoring error was made by the referee in the fourth leg of the match between Gerwyn Price and Sebastian Bialecki, it said. Under Darts Regulation Authority rule 6.4, as the error was not corrected before the next leg began, the leg score stands as announced.

Price said he was unaware of the miscalculation until it was flagged up to him before he walked into a post-match news conference. I hit the first treble and I asked what have I got left and he said 88, so I threw treble 16 and double top, then he said game shot, said fourth seed Price. I am glad I did not know, because it probably would have played on my mind.

Darts Regulation Authority Clarifies Rules

The Darts Regulation Authority rulebook is clear on such instances. Rule 6.4.6 states that errors in arithmetic shall stand as detailed on the scoreboard unless corrected before the next throw of the player whose score is in error. Any error in the score can be corrected by the referee at any time until game shot is called in that leg.

Rule 6.4.7 adds that if the incorrect score resulted in a leg win the result will stand unless corrected before the start of the next leg. Rule 6.4.8 states that if the incorrect score resulted in the winning of a match, the result will be considered as final when both players and the referee have left the playing area believing the match to be successfully completed.

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Other Group Stage Results Summary

Sky commentators at the time also did not notice the error, with fans berating the broadcasters in comments on social media. Price, who is the Grand Slam's fourth seed, went on to win the match 5-2 and progressed to the knockout stage, admitting he was actually glad he had not been told of the error before his tie against Bialecki was over.

Other results on the night saw Jermaine Wattimena beat Alan Soutar 5-4 in Group B, Ryan Searle defeat Andrew Gilding 5-1 in Group F, Rob Cross beat Anton Ostlund 5-1 in Group G and Kevin Doets beat Tommy Morris 5-1 in Group C. Stephen Bunting lost 5-2 to Cameron Menzies in Group D.