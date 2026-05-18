Gerwyn Price's New Premier League Format Idea

Gerwyn Price has a new Premier League format idea that involves bringing back the old format and introducing a 'royal rumble-style game', adding excitement to the event and pitting the world s best players against each other in both competitive and entertaining ways.

Gerwyn Price shares new Premier League format idea and it features ' royal rumble -style game' Follow us on Google Discover Gerwyn Price has shared his thoughts on a new Premier League format idea that features a weekly royal rumble -style game an addition that would bring added excitement to the event.

Earlier this week former darts player Chris Mason took aim at the current Premier League format saying he is fed up with seeing the same names going head-to-head every week. A suggestion 16-time world champion Phil Taylor agreed with Asked if he felt that the big games or the big-name players were playing each other too much Taylor made his feelings abundantly clear.

Yeah I think so he said before the reporter asked whether it detracts from the big majors when they meet. Yeah it does definitely Taylor added. Taylor and Mason also mentioned how the old format forced fans to wait for the biggest matches while the likes of Some believe the current Premier League format has become stale. Earlier this year PDC chief executive Matt Porter played down suggestions of a potential format change.

"We always say that we do evaluate it and we will change it at some point but we just feel at the moment the data shows us that this is the right format" he told "The crowds in the arenas love it they love seeing a winner on the night it keeps them entertained until the last dart and the TV audience figures are great. " Porter also said the PDC will make a decision "as and when we feel that the format is tired".

So what does Gerwyn Price think of the situation? On Sunday night Price gave his thoughts on what he thinks would be a good idea for a new Premier League format. The Welshman believes the PDC should go back to the old format and bring a new concept to the fold which features a so-called royal rumble-style game featuring surprise entrances much like the WWE.

He wrote: Back to the old format of 10 players all playing one game per night. After 9 weeks the bottom two drop out like in previous years and go into the format of the last few years. 8 players into a 1/4 final and play down to a winner.

The twist and added excitement would be a royal rumble-style game added on each Premier League night 16 players in total for this and play each Premier League night in between Premier League game 2 or 3 winner stays on for the next week and nobody knows who the surprise challenger will be each week. The royal rumble winner after the full 16 weeks gets a belt prize money and a space in the following year s Premier League.

The royal rumble challengers would be top 8 from the one year order of merit and 8 highest-ranked players on the one year order of merit outside the Premier League selected players. Walk ons for the royal rumble players would be a bit like this in the video below (from the MDA Darts Modus Darts event in Leicester). So 26 of the world s best all being involved





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Sports Premier League Format Royal Rumble Excitement Pitting The World S Best Players Against Each Chris Mason Phil Taylor Matt Porter Royal Rumble Challengers

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