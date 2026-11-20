Gerwyn Price edged Niko Springer 16-15 in a Grand Slam of Darts thriller, setting up a semi-final clash with Kevin Doets who defeated Jermaine Wattimena 16-7.

Gerwyn Price survived a dramatic last-leg decider against Niko Springer to secure a 16-15 victory at the Grand Slam of Darts, confirming his place in the semi-finals. The Welsh darts star endured a tense encounter that required a clutch performance to avoid elimination against a resilient German opponent.

Price Outlasts Springer in Thriller

The quarter-final match between Gerwyn Price and Niko Springer remained undecided until the final moments, with the contest extending to 29 legs. Springer took the lead for the first time in the match at 15-14, putting immense pressure on Price to respond. The Welshman answered with a sensational 143 finish, sending the game into a deciding leg and showcasing the composure that defines his playing style.

Also read Kevin Doets Reveals Pre-Match Talks with Jermaine Wattimena Before Grand Slam Upset

In the final leg, Niko Springer missed a match dart by shooting low on Double 4 when targeting 73. This error presented Gerwyn Price with the opportunity to check out 78. Price capitalized immediately, hitting a Treble 18 followed by a Double 12 to clinch the victory and advance to the next round of the major tournament.

Doets Dominates Wattimena in Semi-Final Setup

Kevin Doets secured his spot in the semi-finals with a dominant 16-7 victory over Jermaine Wattimena, setting up an intriguing match against Gerwyn Price. The Dutchman delivered a stellar performance, averaging 102.63 and hitting 46 percent on doubles throughout the contest. His display included eight 180s and fifteen 140s, highlighting his exceptional scoring power.

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Doets demonstrated his elite status by hitting two incredible 170 finishes against Jermaine Wattimena during the match. He also recorded two Big Fish finishes, which are significant scoring feats in professional darts. The Dutch player went on a run of ten consecutive legs in the second session, leveling the score at 5-5 after Wattimena had taken an early 3-2 lead.

Price Eyes Fourth Major Title

Gerwyn Price is now aiming to capture his fourth Grand Slam of Darts title, adding to his previous victories in 2018, 2019, and 2021. The Welshman acknowledged the difficulty of his quarter-final win against Niko Springer, admitting that he missed numerous opportunities to close out the match earlier. He expressed relief at surviving the pressure but recognized that the game should not have been as close as it ultimately became.

Niko Springer refused to relinquish control despite Price's early dominance, where the Welshman had established a 7-3 lead. Springer mounted a significant comeback in the third session, drawing the match to 11-9 before Price extended his lead to 13-9. However, Springer continued to fight back, eventually leveling the score at 14-14 and briefly taking the lead in the 29th leg.

Future Stages and Broadcast Details

The semi-final match between Gerwyn Price and Kevin Doets will be a high-stakes encounter, featuring two players in strong form. Doets described his current mindset as feeling like an elite player, noting that he is very close to achieving top-tier success despite not yet winning a major title. His confidence is bolstered by his recent performance against Jermaine Wattimena.

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Viewers can watch the Grand Slam of Darts, which runs from November 14 to November 22, live on Sky Sports. The subsequent World Darts Championship is scheduled to take place from December 11 to January 3. Fans will be able to see if Gerwyn Price can maintain his momentum or if Kevin Doets can continue his impressive run to claim the championship title.