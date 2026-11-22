Gerwyn Price defeats Gian van Veen 16-11 to claim his fourth Grand Slam title, ending a four-year major drought and overtaking Luke Humphries in the world rankings.

Gerwyn Price claimed his fourth Grand Slam of Darts title by defeating Gian van Veen 16-11 in a commanding performance in Wolverhampton. This victory marks Price's first major title in four years, effectively ending a significant drought since his last major win in 2022. The triumph also propels Price to world No 3 in the rankings, surpassing Luke Humphries, while Van Veen remains at world No 2.

Price Breaks Four-Year Major Drought

This win is the culmination of a brilliant 2026 season for Price, who reached four major finals this year including the World Grand Prix, World Matchplay, and World Series Finals. Despite these deep runs, he secured only this Grand Slam victory, making it his first major championship. The achievement adds to his career tally of eight major titles, placing him on par with legends Gary Anderson and Peter Wright. Price expressed relief at breaking through, noting that previous close calls had kept media scrutiny high.

Also read Gerwyn Price Survives Sprint to Reach Grand Slam of Darts Semi-Finals

Nerves And Pressure Define Final

Price admitted he felt more nervous in this final than in any previous match due to the history of near-misses. He stated that the win allows him to ignore media criticism and focus on the upcoming World Darts Championship in Minehead. The match itself was a tense affair with the Wolverhampton crowd at fever pitch. Price initially seized momentum with a 150 checkout but Van Veen responded instantly to keep the score tight at 3-2.

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Price Uses Experience To Seize Control

Van Veen had opportunities to break Price's throw twice in the opening sessions, first falling just short at 3-2 and again after the ninth leg. Price responded to each challenge with clinical precision, including a 145 checkout to level the match at 5-5. He then dominated the middle phase of the match, winning five consecutive legs to take an 8-7 lead after the first session. Price utilized three breaks of throw and a crucial 100 checkout to dismantle Van Veen's resistance in the closing stages.

Historical Trend Points To World Title

Price highlighted a consistent historical trend where the Grand Slam winner goes on to win the World Darts Championship. He expressed hope that this four-year pattern will hold true as he prepares to compete in Minehead next week. Van Veen acknowledged Price's pressure tactics, describing the 16-11 scoreline as flattering for the winner. The victory solidifies Price's status as a top contender in the professional darts circuit.