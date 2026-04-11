Get £120 off the Gtech AirRAM 3 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Spring cleaning just got easier! Get a £120 discount on the Gtech AirRAM 3 Plus Dual Edge-Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with code EU24, offering powerful cleaning, voice assist, and features tailored for pet owners. Limited time offer!

As spring arrives, the annual urge to deep clean surfaces. A crucial tool for achieving a spotless home, especially for pet owners, is a reliable vacuum cleaner . Good news for those looking to upgrade their cleaning arsenal: a significant discount is available on a top-rated cordless vacuum cleaner . Gtech is offering a £120 discount on its AirRAM 3 Plus Dual Edge-Clean Cordless Vacuum . Originally priced at £419.99, this highly-regarded model can be purchased for £299.

99 by entering the code EU24 at checkout. This limited-time offer is valid until June 5th. \The Gtech AirRAM 3 Plus is packed with features designed for effective and convenient cleaning. Its patented AirLOC Technology ensures efficient debris capture on both forward and backward strokes. Integrated LED headlights illuminate hidden dirt, while innovative Dual Edge-Clean Brushes tackle hard-to-reach areas like corners and skirting boards. Pet owners will appreciate the Anti-Hair Wrap technology, a self-cleaning mechanism that directs hair straight into the bin, preventing tangling on the brush head. The vacuum also features an easy-to-maneuver handle and a straightforward, slide-mechanism bin for mess-free disposal, adding to its user-friendliness. A standout feature is the voice assist function, providing real-time audio updates and tips from Nick Grey. This includes reminders to recharge the battery or check for blockages, enhancing the overall cleaning experience. The AirRAM 3 Plus boasts up to 30 minutes of continuous cleaning on a single charge and can seamlessly transition between hard floors and carpets. Recharging the battery takes under three hours. The self-cleaning filter, incorporating unique vibrating filter technology, contributes to the product's longevity and ease of maintenance. The product has a near-perfect 4.9-star rating based on over 3,000 reviews, with customers praising its cleaning performance, innovative features, and ease of use. \While the Gtech AirRAM 3 Plus receives overwhelmingly positive feedback, some users have noted considerations. One reviewer on Reddit mentioned the advantage of its self-cleaning filters and edge cleaning capabilities, but also pointed out the potential strain of holding up the vacuum to clean higher areas due to the weight of the motor and battery. The vacuum's popularity is evident in the enthusiastic reviews, with users describing it as the best vacuum they have ever used. Many customers highlight the improvements over previous models, such as the addition of side brushes and headlamps, alongside its exceptional performance on carpets. For those seeking alternatives, Dyson's V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is available at a discounted price of £529.99, offering a 60-minute run time. Another competitor is the Miele Duoflex HX1 Total Care, priced at £499, which provides a 55-minute run time and various attachments for diverse cleaning needs. However, with the current discount, the Gtech AirRAM 3 Plus presents a compelling offer for those seeking a high-performing cordless vacuum that delivers both powerful cleaning and user-friendly features. Shoppers must use the code EU24 at checkout, by June 5, to claim the discount





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Vacuum Cleaner Gtech Airram 3 Plus Cordless Vacuum Discount

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