Get a Free BBQ Tool Set Worth £15 with TopCashback Offer

Shoppers can get a free Argos Home 3 Piece Extra Long BBQ Tool Set by signing up for TopCashback and using the £15 sign-up bonus. The set has excellent reviews and features like a serrated spatula and bottle opener.

Summer has finally arrived, and with the World Cup in full swing, many households are planning alfresco dining and BBQ s to entertain guests. Whether you are flipping burgers, turning sausages, or grilling vegetables, no barbecue is complete without a reliable utensil set.

Shoppers have discovered a brilliant bit of kit that they can essentially get for free, thanks to a clever cashback offer. All consumers need to do is sign up for a free TopCashback account to receive a £15 cashback sign-up bonus.

Then, by purchasing the Argos Home 3 Piece Extra Long BBQ Tool Set through this account, the set costs effectively nothing after the cashback is applied. This deal applies to all Argos customers and includes free click and collect, with standard delivery costing £3.99 if needed. The three-piece set has been praised by customers for its really good quality. The tools are extra long, so you don't risk burning yourself while cooking.

Described as sturdy and safe, the set includes stainless steel tongs, a spatula, and a fork, all with easy grip handles for comfortable cooking. Getting home chefs ready for grilling season, these tools boast extra features that set them apart from standard utensils. The spatula has a serrated cutting edge for slicing burgers straight off the grill, and there is a built-in bottle opener for cracking open a cold drink while cooking.

At full price of £15, shoppers have said the set is excellent value. With a way to get it for nothing through TopCashback, the offer is even more impressive. On the Argos website, 30 people have reviewed the set, giving it an overall rating of 4.6 out of five. One shopper said, I bought this barbecue set and it has been great.

Very handy and useful to have when having a barbecue in the garden. Easy to use, easy to clean, very good value for money. I would recommend this product. Another highlighted that the tool set is appropriate for all kinds of grills, writing, Bought to go with our small portable barbecue, but would be great for a larger one as well.

A third reviewer noted the ease of cleaning, sharing, I have found this BBQ set to be more than adequate. The handles are very long, making them safe with less risk of hands being burnt. They are very good quality and worth the price. The fact that they are dishwasher proof is a bonus.

Some criticism has been raised about the tongs not having a clip to hold them shut during storage, which some consider a design fault. For comparison, at Amazon, the Weber Premium Two-Piece Grill Tool Set costs £34.34 and comes with a spatula and tongs that close shut, also dishwasher safe.

For a larger set, the Treat Factory 10 Piece BBQ Tool Set with carry case is on sale for £25 at MenKind, including forks, turners, skewers, and a robust grill brush to reduce cleaning time. Despite the minor flaw, many customers remain enthusiastic about the Argos set. One called it the best BBQ tools I have ever had, explaining, Quality product, feel good to handle, would recommend. Another agreed, saying, Really pleasantly surprised by the quality of these BBQ utensils.

Well made, heavy duty and great price. With summer grilling season upon us, this free tool set offer is a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your barbecue gear without spending a penny. To take advantage, simply sign up for TopCashback, claim your £15 bonus, then purchase the Argos Home 3 Piece Extra Long BBQ Tool Set. After cashback, you pay nothing.

It is a straightforward way to equip yourself for memorable outdoor cooking experiences. Whether you are a seasoned grill master or a novice, having the right tools makes all the difference. This set includes everything you need for basic grilling tasks, and the extra length ensures safety and comfort. With positive reviews and a zero-cost price tag, it is a no-brainer for anyone planning summer BBQs.

Act quickly while the offer lasts, and enjoy delicious grilled meals with friends and family





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BBQ Summer Kitchen Tools Cashback Offers Argos

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