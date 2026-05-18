Get a Good Night's Sleep and More Comfort During Pregnancy with the Najell Pregancy Pillow

Improve your comfort at night with the best-in-test pregnancy pillow, created by Daily Mail journalists and featuring 200 five-star reviews from satisfied shoppers. By tailoring it to your needs with its two interchangeable cushions and removable washable covers, you can enjoy a comfortable night's sleep. Boost your confidence in pregnancy with its innovative design, Scandinavian-inspired look, and proven backing as a best-in-test pillow in two countries.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Mothers and mums-to-be are improving their comfort at night with one ‘best-in-test’ pregnancy pillow claiming they ‘couldn’t have managed without it’ during pregnancy.

Coined by impressed users as the ‘best pillow ever’, the Najell Pregancy Pillow works to relieve hip and back pain in seconds, supporting you through pregnancy, postpartum and beyond. Najell Pregnancy PIllow Boasting over 200 five-star reviews from shoppers who call it the ‘best thing that’s happened to me’, the Najell pillow could be your solution to to uncomfortable, sleepless nights through pregnancy and beyond.

Rated Best-in-Test in Sweden and Norway, its modular design consists of two smaller independent cushions that enable you to use it exactly how you need it: as a full pillow for complete body support, or as separate cushions for more targeted comfort in different areas. £109 Shop Getting comfortable during pregnancy is easier said than done.

As your bump grows, so does the pressure on your hips, back and shoulders and finding a sleeping position that actually feels comfortable can quickly become a nightly struggle. That’s where Najell and its user dubbed ‘incredible’ pregnancy pillow comes in. Boasting over 200 five-star reviews from shoppers who call it the ‘best thing that’s happened to me’, it could be your solution to uncomfortable, sleepless nights through every trimester.

‘I haven’t regretted my purchase for a second,’ raved one impressed user. ‘Sleep is absolutely fantastic at night. During the day, it comes with me to the sofa as support behind my back. Would definitely buy again.

’ RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share Created with innovation at its heart, the Najell Pregnancy Pillow boasts a handy two-in-one design that adapts to you for comfort exactly where you need it. And boasting a Scandinavian-inspired design, it looks gorgeous in the home too.

Rated Best-in-Test in Sweden and Norway, its modular design consists of two smaller independent cushions that enable you to use it exactly how you need it: as a full pillow for complete body support, or as separate cushions for more targeted comfort in different areas. The clever tie design lets you customise firmness and length for personalised comfort, allowing you to enjoy it in U, J, I or C positions to relieve pressure wherever you need it.

When separated, the pillows can be used to support different areas of your body at the same time. Use it however best suits you: as a full pillow for complete body support, or as separate cushions for more targeted comfort in different areas This modularity makes the pillow a total everyday essential - during pregnancy, while resting or when breastfeeding, adapting to your space, your body and every stage of motherhood.

It’s even got a built-in fastening function to keep the pillow securely in place around the body while breastfeeding, providing support throughout every stage of motherhood. Better still, the practical pillow boasts removable and washable covers that can be chucked in the washing machine whenever needed for total ease.

When separated, the pillows can be used to support different areas of your body at the same time It’s no wonder that users can’t get enough of the Najell pillow, raving how it saved their sleep during pregnancy and claiming that they couldn’t have gone without it.

‘Best thing that happened to me! ’ raved one impressed reviewer.

‘Has saved me during my pregnancy. My body relaxes and I get a good night’s sleep. ’ Another added: ‘Love it! Super good that you can split it into two or have it as one long pillow and that you can adjust how firm it should be, depending on how tightly you tie it.

Couldn’t have managed without it. ’ ‘I wondered if it was worth the money but haven’t regretted it. For me, the pillow makes it easier to sleep on my side and less pain in the hip’ wrote a third.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pregnancy Pillow Back Pain Hip Pain Sleep Comfort Preparation For Motherhood Pregnancy Mattress

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Angels watching over Manchester’s wildest night outAs Manchester's Village Angels celebrate their 15th anniversary, reporter Stephen Topping spent a shift with them

Read more »

Sleep Duration Linked to Faster Organ Ageing and Higher Disease RiskA study based on UK Biobank data found an U-shaped association between sleep duration and organ aging, with the lowest risk of aging occurring between 6.4-7.8 hours of sleep. Both short and long sleep durations were linked to higher disease risks, including depression, anxiety, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and chronic respiratory and digestive diseases. The study also found that people who slept neither too little nor too much had a lower risk of all-cause mortality.

Read more »

After three-and-a-half years, David has finally got a proper night's sleep“The authorities had said I needed a medical bed when I left hospital but one was not available and I didn’t want to go out and ask”

Read more »

Boost Your Sleep Quality with a Luxe Memory Foam Mattress at Half PriceShoppers are excited to grab a deeply discounted 'luxe-feeling' memory foam mattress starting from just £69. The medium-firm mattress, originally priced at £389, is now available at a significant 82% discount due to its balanced structure and slumber-worthy softness. Incorporating a comfortable thickness of up to 12 inches, it provides a substantial, yet comfortable, sleeping experience.

Read more »