Get Marks and Spencer's Coastal Picnic Cool Bag for 'Free' This Bank Holiday

Marks and Spencer shoppers are ditching traditional coolers for a spacious cool bag that is lightweight to carry and it can be had at no cost with TopCashback. The procedure is completely free and remarkably straightforward to complete. TopCashback is providing new members joining its complimentary money-saving club with a £15 welcome bonus alongside cashback on any M&S purchase of £15 or above. This essentially renders the Coastal Picnic Cool Bag free once cashback has been credited. Customers will need to make the upfront £15 payment, though this sum in cashback form will be returned to your TopCashback account, ready for transfer to any bank or PayPal account. It's important to note that cashback isn't processed immediately and may take up to seven days to appear in accounts.

There's no finer moment for scorching weather than a bank holiday weekend, and with one approaching, plenty of us will be heading to the seaside or neighbourhood park to bask in the sun.

Packing a picnic offers a straightforward way to keep costs down, enabling you to enjoy the outdoors without emptying your wallet and we've found an M&S picnic bag that could help do just that. Maintaining food at the right temperature is crucial, yet traditional cool boxes can be unwieldy and awkward to transport, particularly when you're juggling the demands of young children.

This explains why Marks and Spencer customers are abandoning conventional coolers in favour of a roomy cool bag that's far lighter to handle. Marks and Spencer's Coastal Picnic Cool Bag is priced at £15, but I've discovered a method to obtain it essentially 'free' via TopCashback's current promotion. The procedure is completely free and remarkably straightforward to complete.

TopCashback is providing new members joining its complimentary money-saving club with a £15 welcome bonus alongside cashback on any M&S purchase of £15 or above. This essentially renders the Coastal Picnic Cool Bag free once cashback has been credited. Customers will need to make the upfront £15 payment, though this sum in cashback form will be returned to your TopCashback account, ready for transfer to any bank or PayPal account.

It's important to note that cashback isn't processed immediately and may take up to seven days to appear in accounts. The Coastal Picnic Cool Bag is crafted to bring a touch of character to any al fresco outing. It showcases an attractive coastal-themed design featuring depictions of shells and seaweed. There's an insulated wipe-clean interior and reliable double-zip closure.

It comes with two top handles and a removable shoulder strap for flexible carrying options. The picnic bag measures H 35cm x W 18.5cm x L 23.5cm, offering a 21-litre capacity - ample enough to accommodate several food containers, snacks, beverages and other necessities.

Meanwhile, Dunelm's Three Rivers 20L Family Cool Bag is priced at £24. With its smart navy and white striped design and generous capacity, the cool bag provides ample space for plenty of provisions on your next family outing. Thanks to its high-density insulation, your food will remain chilled for up to four hours without requiring ice packs. The double zip allows convenient access to your contents, while the adjustable shoulder strap ensures comfortable carrying, even when fully loaded.

For those seeking a bigger alternative, the Kollea Cool Bag 30 Litre can be purchased for £19.99 on Amazon. Featuring a padded handle and an adjustable shoulder strap, the spacious bag is constructed from high-quality aluminium to maintain food and drink temperature during excursions. Over at Marks and Spencer, the Coastal Picnic Cool Bag has accumulated eight enthusiastic reviews. One delighted customer remarked: A gorgeous item.

Lovely colours and design. Can't wait to use it. Another commented: I bought this to replace a bulky cool box. I was pleasantly surprised at how roomy it is.

The straps make it easy to carry and the bag itself is very lightweight so no additional weight to add to the food/drinks I will need. I haven't used it yet but I love that I was able to buy picnic bowls and plates in a matching blue colour. Another review reads: This is a great size. Very nice fresh design and we bought this for ourselves with an Easter voucher we received.

We have several cool bags but this one is a great size for two- to four-person day trip. Despite the overwhelmingly positive feedback, there are certain considerations to keep in mind. As it's a soft, lightweight design, it won't provide the same level of protection for fragile items as a rigid cooler would. It may not keep ice frozen or maintain cold temperatures for as long as a heavy-duty, hard-shell alternative.

For larger families or those needing to pack provisions for an entire weekend rather than a day outing, the capacity might prove insufficient. That said, another customer was thrilled with their recent Marks and Spencer buy, stating: Bought for heading away, taking fridge bits to holiday and for picnics. So far so good. Another five-star review mentions: Really pleased with this bag, good value for the price





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