Get Rid of Extra Dust: Use Tumble Dryer Sheets to Keep Scirting Boards Clean

Expert Caroline Solomon shares a simple solution to tackle dust build-up on baseboards using dryer sheets. This affordable and eco-friendly method is effective and requires minimal effort. The fabric softener compounds in the dryer sheets help prevent dust from adhering to the surface and slow down how quickly it clings, making housekeeping an effortless task.

Dust has a sneaky habit of gathering in spots you barely notice — until guests arrive and you clock those skirting boards caked in that grimy grey film that makes the entire home look neglected.

It's particularly common for houses to become dusty in late spring during pollen season, when even leaving your windows open briefly means a room requires a thorough clean. Skirting boards are especially prone to getting grubby quickly, as they're typically painted with a gloss finish that generates static electricity, drawing in any nearby debris or fluff.

This means they can look filthy again within days, no matter how frequently you wipe them down, with the tiny grooves in the wood trapping even more dirt. However, home organising expert Caroline Solomon, known online as Neat Caroline, has revealed a low-effort method to repel dust — and all you need are some tumble dryer sheets. Caroline said: 'If your baseboards are super dusty, I recommend using a dryer sheet to get rid of extra dust.

I just grab a dryer sheet and run it along the baseboard.

'The dryer sheet will leave a thin residue on the baseboard that will also prevent future dust. '... Using dryer sheets to clean walls might sound unusual at first, but it's one of the most effective methods for keeping skirting boards dust-free for a far greater length of time. How to use dryer sheets to keep dust away Start by cleaning your skirting boards as you normally would, removing any dust that may have already accumulated.

Simply use a bucket of soapy water — you can also add a few drops of white vinegar to break down dust quickly... Dryer sheets can help slow down how quickly dust clings to surfaces for a couple of weeks, though this depends on how busy and dusty the room tends to get. Dust accumulates more rapidly if you frequently open windows, dry laundry indoors, or have carpets and rugs in the room.

It will also build up quickly if surfaces are left slightly damp after being sprayed or polished





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Keeping Skirting Boards Dust-Free Dryer Sheets Baseboards Electricity Static Electricity Scrubbing Vacuuming Dust Accumulation Spring Season Pollen Season Gloss Finish Fabric Softener Compounds Wood Grooves Effective Method Home Organizing Expert Neat Caroline

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