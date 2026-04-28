Ghanaian Man Denies Involvement in British Woman's Death After Romance Scam

A Ghanaian man, Daniel 'Kofi' Agyapong, has denied any involvement in the death of his British lover, Janet Fordham, who was scammed out of her life savings before dying in a car crash in Ghana. The family suspects foul play, but Agyapong insists it was an accident and that they were deeply in love.

Janet Fordham , a 69-year-old retired housekeeper from Devon, UK, fell victim to a devastating romance scam that drained her life savings of £1 million. The fraudsters, operating from the UK, Germany, Ghana , and the United States, targeted her after the death of her second husband, leaving her lonely and vulnerable.

Despite her family's efforts to intervene, Janet became destitute, unable to afford basic necessities and living in a caravan on her son Martin's farm. In a desperate bid to recover her lost fortune, she traveled to Ghana in October 2022 after meeting Daniel 'Kofi' Agyapong on Facebook. Agyapong, a 52-year-old Ghanaian man, claimed he would help her retrieve her money and offered her companionship during her time of distress.

However, Janet's family has raised suspicions about her untimely death in a car accident in Ghana, suggesting foul play. They believe the crash was staged by the fraudsters after they realized she had no money left. Agyapong, however, vehemently denies any involvement in her death. He insists that the couple had fallen in love and were planning to marry and build a life together in Ghana.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Agyapong described Janet as lonely and miserable in the UK, but happy and content in Ghana. He recounted the tragic accident that took her life on Valentine's Day in 2023, while they were driving to visit his relatives. Agyapong explained that the road was narrow and under repair, and another car was overtaking, forcing him to swerve and crash. Janet, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered a fatal head injury.

Agyapong held her in his arms until emergency services arrived and accompanied her to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. He expressed his deep love for Janet and his belief that the accident was a tragic mishap, not a murder. He also denied any involvement in the scam that drained her savings, stating that he was not part of the fraudulent scheme. The Ghanaian police investigated the accident and found no evidence of foul play.

Agyapong, who was also injured in the crash, said he still feels pain in his neck and wishes he could have done more to protect Janet. He plans to travel to England to visit her grave and pay his respects. Janet's family, however, remains skeptical and believes that Agyapong may have been involved in her death. They point to the suspicious circumstances surrounding her financial exploitation and the timing of her death.

The inquest into Janet's death is ongoing, and the family hopes to uncover the truth behind her tragic end. The case highlights the devastating impact of romance scams on vulnerable individuals and the need for greater awareness and protection against such fraudulent schemes





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