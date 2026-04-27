Ghostly Feelings May Be Due to Vibrating Pipes, Study Suggests

New research indicates that infrasound from aging infrastructure can cause feelings of unease and agitation often attributed to paranormal activity. The study found that exposure to infrasound elevates cortisol levels and induces negative emotions, even when participants are unaware of its presence.

A new study from MacEwan University suggests that experiences often attributed to paranormal activity, such as feeling a presence or unexplained agitation, may actually be caused by infrasonic vibrations.

Infrasound, very low-frequency sound produced by aging infrastructure like pipes and ventilation systems in older buildings, is often imperceptible to human hearing. However, researchers found that even brief exposure to infrasound can elevate cortisol levels – a hormone associated with stress – and induce feelings of irritability and unease. The study involved 36 participants exposed to either calming or unsettling music, with half also receiving infrasound at 18Hz.

Participants exposed to infrasound showed higher cortisol levels and reported feeling more irritable, sadder, and less interested, despite being unable to consciously detect the infrasound's presence. The research builds on existing scientific attempts to debunk paranormal claims, which have previously pointed to factors like electrical faults and hallucinations. A 2025 survey indicates that over a third of people in England believe in ghosts, with 16% reporting personal experiences, highlighting the widespread prevalence of these beliefs.

Professor Rodney Schmaltz, the study's senior author, emphasizes that infrasound creates measurable physiological reactions without any obvious source, leading people to potentially attribute these feelings to supernatural causes. The team hopes to further investigate the effects of different infrasound frequencies and durations. This research offers a compelling alternative explanation for commonly reported 'haunted' phenomena, suggesting that the environment itself, rather than spirits, may be responsible for unsettling sensations.

The study's findings are particularly relevant to older buildings, where aging pipes and ventilation systems are more likely to generate infrasound. The research also touches upon the historical context of perceived hauntings, referencing 'The Cage' in St Osyth, Essex – a medieval prison with a history of witch trials and reported ghostly encounters. This building, once used to imprison women accused of witchcraft, continues to be associated with paranormal activity. Previous owner Vanessa Mitchell reported experiencing encounters with 12 ghosts.

The study suggests that the unsettling atmosphere of such locations may be partially attributable to infrasound, rather than supernatural forces. The researchers believe that understanding the physiological effects of infrasound can help demystify these experiences and offer a more rational explanation for perceived hauntings





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