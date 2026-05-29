Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Ex-Husband and New Boyfriend at Daughter's Graduation

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis attended her daughter Jade Marie's high school graduation alongside both her ex-husband Todd Thompson and her longtime boyfriend Shane Farley, marking their first joint appearance. The event coincided with De Laurentiis's recent exit from the Food Network after 21 years, a move she described as driven by burnout and a desire for entrepreneurial fulfillment.

At her daughter's high school graduation, Giada De Laurentiis was photographed alongside both her ex-husband, Todd Thompson , and her current boyfriend, television producer Shane Farley .

The event marked the first time the three were pictured together. The 55-year-old chef celebrated her only child, Jade Marie De Laurentiis-Thompson, who graduated and also performed with her band, The Hours. De Laurentiis and Thompson were married in 2003 after a relationship spanning 25 years, divorcing in 2015. She and Farley have been together since the same year but have not married.

De Laurentiis shared the milestone on Instagram, expressing immense pride in her daughter, while Thompson also posted his congratulations. The graduation comes shortly after De Laurentiis announced her departure from the Food Network earlier this year, ending a 21-year tenure as one of its most prominent personalities. She described feeling burnt out by the demands of her career and motherhood, particularly as a single parent after her divorce.

The decision to leave was difficult, she admitted, as she feared losing her established platform. However, she grew more interested in entrepreneurial pursuits, specifically focusing on her own brand, Giadzy. She explained that her creative drive had waned and she needed a new challenge to avoid boring her audience. The move signifies a major shift as she transitions from television to independent business ventures, prioritizing personal fulfillment and avoiding stagnation.

De Laurentiis also noted that her divorce, her rigorous work schedule, and the challenges of raising a child alone contributed to her sense of exhaustion. She does not regret leaving, finding the new path energizing. The graduation thus served as a poignant family moment, symbolizing both a personal achievement for Jade and a period of transition for her mother





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Giada De Laurentiis Todd Thompson Shane Farley Jade De Laurentiis Food Network Graduation Burnout Giadzy

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