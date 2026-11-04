Giana Dettloff Killed in Bloomington Halloween Shooting Near Illinois Wesleyan University

North Central College freshman Giana Dettloff, 19, was fatally shot at a Halloween party in Bloomington, Illinois. Eight others were injured in the November 1 incident near Illinois Wesleyan University.

A 19-year-old college student named Giana Dettloff died following a violent mass shooting that occurred during a Halloween house party in Bloomington, Illinois. The incident took place in the early morning hours of November 1 near the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University, leaving one person dead and eight others injured.

Details of the November 1 Mass Shooting Incident

Giana Dettloff, a resident of Carol Stream, was visiting her best friend to celebrate the Halloween holiday when the gunfire erupted around 1:30 am. According to the Bloomington Police Department, between 150 and 200 people had gathered in a shared backyard between houses on the 100 block of East Division Street. An officer on the scene reported hearing approximately ten shots before discovering that up to eight individuals had been struck by bullets.

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Dettloff suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and pelvis and was pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency responders transported the eight injured victims, whose ages range from 16 to 22 years old, to nearby hospitals for immediate medical treatment. The specific conditions of the injured survivors have not been publicly detailed in the initial police reports.

Police Chief Statements and Ongoing Investigation

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington issued a statement expressing profound sorrow over the loss of life. He described the tragedy as a parent's worst nightmare, noting that sending a child off to college should be filled with hope rather than fear. Chief Simington asked the community to respect the privacy of Giana's loved ones as they navigate this unimaginable loss while affirming that the department stands with the family.

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As of the latest updates, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The Bloomington Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the event. Authorities are likely processing forensic evidence from the backyard location and reviewing witness accounts to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for the gunfire.

Giana Dettloff Cheerleading Legacy and Community Mourning

Giana Dettloff was a dedicated member of the Carol Stream Panthers cheerleading group, where she spent up to 13 years of her childhood learning the sport. She subsequently served as a junior coach for four years, teaching young children how to cheer. The Carol Stream Panthers Cheerleading organization honored her memory, describing her as an incredible mentor who poured her heart and soul into the athletes and families she impacted.

North Central College in Naperville described Dettloff as a vibrant first-year student and a beloved member of their cheerleading team. President Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá released a statement mourning the loss and offering support to both the family and the injured students. The college has confirmed that Dettloff had graduated from Glenbard North High School before enrolling in her higher education journey.

Kyla Johnson, Dettloff's cousin, shared a heartfelt message on Facebook expressing her devastation. Johnson wrote that it was not fair for Dettloff to be taken so soon and noted that she was always like a little sister to her. The family has emphasized that Giana was much more than a cheerleader, highlighting her roles as a friend and mentor.

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Fundraiser Success and Planned Public Visitation

The Dettloff family has established a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for memorial expenses and to support the family during this unexpected loss. The fundraising goal is set at $115,000. As of Tuesday evening, the campaign had raised nearly $90,000. The family stated their hope is to ease financial burdens so they can focus on grieving and remembering their beautiful Gi.

North Central College announced that a public visitation for Giana Dettloff will be held on November 5 at Glenbard North High School. The institution encouraged attendees to wear pink in celebration of her life. The college and the broader community continue to unite in support of the family and the other victims of the shooting near Illinois Wesleyan University.