Giant Sea Sculpture Crashes at Sexy Fish Manchester, Prompting Closure and Safety Review

The incident occurred during the lunch service on September 18th, leading to a temporary closure of the venue while safety inspections were conducted by independent specialists. Thankfully, the restaurant reported that the area was relatively quiet at the time of the accident, mitigating the potential for any serious injuries to diners or staff. The restaurant prioritized the safety and well-being of their customers and team, ensuring the restaurant would reopen for lunch the following day after necessary assessments and repairs. The video footage showed the magnitude of the damage, generating considerable online discussion and speculation about the cause of the incident and its implications for future reservations and safety protocols. This incident underscores the significance of robust safety measures, particularly in environments featuring large and complex art installations.\Sexy Fish Manchester, part of the renowned Caprice Holdings, opened in late 2023 in the Spinningfields area, instantly becoming a dining destination known for its Asian-inspired cuisine and extravagant interior design. The restaurant, modeled after its counterparts in Mayfair and Miami, has quickly become a hotspot for social media users, drawn by its striking aesthetics and culinary offerings. The restaurant's design is inspired by the 'seas of Asia', specifically drawing inspiration from Japan, and features stunning artwork from Damien Hirst. The decor includes the impressive sea sculptures, a mini waterfall, iconic fish lamps, and other lavish elements, such as a one-of-a-kind bar with glowing pink onyx and glass. The restaurant also has Verde Esmerelda stone floors and glass columns by master Venetian glassmakers from Murano. The restaurant offers a multifaceted dining experience, encompassing a main dining area, a destination bar, and a private dining space that includes a huge aquarium with tropical fish and a miniature coral reef. The design aesthetic is carefully woven throughout, even extending into the bathrooms, which are decorated with mosaic-tiled walls depicting mermaids, jellyfish, and coral reefs. The restaurant's diverse menu, developed by Chef Director Bjoern Weissgerber, offers unique recipes specific to Manchester, in addition to well-loved dishes from its other locations, including duck salad, smoked tuna belly, black cod, and king crab. Adding to its appeal, the Manchester location, like its counterparts, features late-night entertainment with international performers and DJs, along with a late-night menu available on weekends.\The response from the Sexy Fish team reflects a commitment to customer safety and rapid damage assessment. Immediately following the incident, the team made contact with guests who were present during the lunch service. This proactive approach demonstrates the restaurant's dedication to taking care of its patrons and addressing their concerns promptly. The swift action and comprehensive inspection by independent safety specialists showcase the restaurant's commitment to safety and its obligation to the well-being of its staff and patrons. The restaurant confirmed that they are taking the incident seriously, ensuring a thorough investigation and any necessary modifications will be put into place to guarantee safety. The restaurant is committed to offering a luxurious and secure experience. The reopening for lunch on the next day after such a serious occurrence demonstrates the efficiency of the team and their prioritization of their customer's needs, even after such an impactful event. The incident will likely raise questions about the installation and maintenance protocols for such large-scale art pieces, potentially influencing safety standards within the restaurant industry and other similar high-end venues. The incident is a stark reminder that the glamour of a venue must always be balanced with proper safety measures to ensure a secure and pleasant experience





