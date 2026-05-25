Giants Player Blasts Teammate for Backing Trump

Giants star Abdul Carter has joined a huge number of New Yorkers in blasting his quarterback Jaxson Dart for welcoming Donald Trump at an event in New York. Dart was a shock choice to be given the role of introducing the president for a stump speech at Rockland Community College north of the city on Friday.

Giants star Abdul Carter has joined a huge number of New York ers in blasting his quarterback Jaxson Dart for welcoming Donald Trump at an event in New York .

Dart was a shock choice to be given the role of introducing the president for a stump speech at Rockland Community College north of the city on Friday.

'I'm grateful, I'm honored, I'm pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump,' the 23-year-old former first-round pick said to the excited crowd. The President then walked onstage to the tune of Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless the USA' before hugging Dart, whom he later called a 'future Hall of Famer'.

But Carter, who is about to enter his second year in the NFL, was not pleased to see his teammate backing Trump so publicly. Taking to X on Saturday morning, the linebacker posted: 'Thought this s*** was AI, what we doing man'. Abdul Carter blasted his quarterback Jaxson Dart for welcoming Donald Trump at an event Dart introduced the president for a stump speech at Rockland Community College on Friday.

Unrest among his players is not ideal for new Giants head coach John Harbaugh as he prepares for his first season in charge of the team. Both Dart and Carter are expected to be key players if Harbaugh hopes to inspire a turnaround in the team's fortunes. Former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes quickly replied with a defense of Dart in response to Carter's post.

He wrote: 'The locker room is a sacred place because it brings together everyone from all walks of life and beliefs for one common goal. Calling a teammate out publicly for his political views and to get attention is nasty work.

' During his speech, Trump said a few nice words about Dart's physical appearance: 'I'm looking at Jaxson… I'm looking at the legs there. He's this beautiful guy. He's got legs like tree trunks. This is not a good thing for women.

' The Queens native went winless in both New York and New Jersey over his three White House runs, so it wasn't a big surprise to see Giants fans from both sides of the Hudson River upset with Dart. 'Jaxson Dart just let the world know how much of an idiot he is! ' one critic wrote. 'So stupid!

' 'Seeing a Giants player introduce Trump in New York feels like a bad joke,' another added. 'New Yorkers reject this kind of politics. ' One fan declared: 'Jaxson didn't make any friends in our blue city… with this MAGA a**-licking. ' Former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes quickly replied with a defense of Dart in response.

Several objected to Dart's decision to introduce Trump, not because of the President's politics, but because they wanted him to remain apolitical.

'What. A. F***ing. Moron. God damn him,' one angry fan wrote.

'All my Dart rookie cards are going to go to zero in a week. Stay out of politics you jacka**.

' Others took issue directly with a President facing a 58-percent disapproval rating, according to the latest Daily Mail/J.L. Partners polling.

'Yikes,' one critic wrote, 'Dart introduces racist trump. ' Additionally, a few eagle-eyed fans noticed the 6ft2 Dart stood slightly taller than Trump, who has claimed to be 6ft 3in. Of course, Trump's MAGA supporters were thrilled to see Dart introducing him, regardless of their NFL allegiances. Presidential appointee Nick Adams quickly anointed the Giants as 'early favorites to win the NFC East with pro-Trump stud Jaxson Dart under center!

' 'Athletes finally using their platform for something real instead of scripted virtue signals,' another supporter wrote on X. 'Blue states are cracking, people want strength, not more decline. If this fires you up, show up and vote like your future depends on it. It does.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Giants Abdul Carter Jaxson Dart Donald Trump Rockland Community College New York New Jersey White House Runs MAGA Politics Athletes Platform Virtue Signals Strength Decline Vote Future Depends On It

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President Trump Travels to the White House after New York Remarks with Iran Proposal Discussions UnderwayUS President Trump departs Morristown Airport, New Jersey, to travel to the White House after delivering remarks in New York. Trump's Twitter post indicates that he had several meetings on Saturday, including with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain, Turkey, and Pakistan's army chief.

Read more »

Jaxson Dart Introduces Donald Trump, Sparks Controversy Amid Giants RivalryAfter quarterback Jaxson Dart warmly welcomed President Donald Trump at an event, Giants star Abdul Carter criticized him, leading to a heated debate on players' political views and the significance of athletes' political involvement.

Read more »

Tech giants earn up to £194,000 from data of each UK internet user, study findsSome of the world’s biggest and most powerful companies collect and monetise personal data to power the internet, Web3 Foundation found in a report.

Read more »

Carrick immediately struck by character of Man United squad after taking chargeManchester United's new manager, Michael Carrick, has discussed how his new team surprised him

Read more »