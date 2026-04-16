Giants QB Jaxson Dart's Relationship with Model Marissa Ayers Deepens as She Reflects on Transformative Year

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and model Marissa Ayers are reportedly deepening their relationship, with Ayers sharing an emotional social media post about her 'transformative year' and expressing gratitude for their time together. The couple, dating since October, celebrated her 23rd birthday with a relaxed weekend in New York City.

The burgeoning relationship between New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and model Marissa Ayers is showcasing deepening affection, as evidenced by Ayers' heartfelt reflections on the past year. The young couple, who embarked on their romance in October of last year with a memorable first date in the vibrant setting of New York City, appear to be growing ever closer.

Ayers, a 23-year-old model, recently took to social media to express her profound gratitude and the significant personal growth she has experienced over the last twelve months. In a TikTok video shared during her 23rd birthday celebration last Friday, she candidly described the period as 'very transformative,' admitting to becoming emotional while contemplating the extent of the changes and self-discovery she has undergone. This sentiment of contentment and anticipation for the future was palpable as she declared, 'I have felt so grateful. It's been just a very transformative year for me… so happy where I am right now and I'm so excited for this year and 23. I have a really good feeling about .' Dart, the 22-year-old signal caller for the Giants, made a sweet cameo in the video, affectionately leaning in to plant a small kiss on Ayers as she discussed their weekend plans to celebrate her birthday. While initially considering a trip to the iconic Coachella festival in California, the couple ultimately decided on a more subdued and relaxing approach to marking the occasion. They opted for a 'softer, slower, relaxing birthday weekend,' choosing to remain in New York. This decision allowed Dart to remain close to his offseason commitments with the Giants, demonstrating a thoughtful consideration for his professional responsibilities. Ayers, who previously gained attention as a ring girl for the highly publicized Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua fight in December, shared her delight at Dart's birthday surprise. He planned to take her to her cherished New York City establishment, 4 Charles Prime Rib, for a special birthday dinner, a gesture that clearly resonated with her. Although their relationship began in October, it was not publicly confirmed until January of this year. Ayers subtly announced their union by sharing a series of photos with Dart, accompanied by the playful caption 'Rumor has it..' The couple has since made a notable public appearance, gracing the red carpet at the NFL Honors event during Super Bowl week in San Francisco, further solidifying their presence as a notable NFL couple. Their journey, from their initial New York rendezvous to their shared celebrations and public debuts, paints a picture of a young relationship blossoming with affection and mutual support, set against the backdrop of professional sports and the glamour of the entertainment world. The emphasis on personal growth and shared experiences underscores the evolving nature of their bond. Ayers' open and emotional sharing of her transformative year suggests a deep level of trust and comfort within the relationship. Dart's attentiveness to her birthday plans, prioritizing a relaxed and personal celebration while balancing his NFL duties, highlights his commitment and thoughtfulness. The progression from a private acknowledgment to a more public presence at high-profile events indicates a confident and happy couple ready to share their journey with the world. Their story offers a glimpse into the personal lives of professional athletes and their partners, showcasing the human element behind the headlines and the importance of genuine connection in navigating the demands of demanding careers





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