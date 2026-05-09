Gibbs-White Battle Scar, Absenteeshammer Roma, Forest Struggle Without Irreplaceable Redeemer

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Morgan Gibbs-White could hardly bear to watch as Aston Villa ripped apart Nottingham Forest 's Europa League dream on Thursday night. The Reds' No.10 slumped forward from his seat on the bench and had his head in his hands as Vitor Pereira 's men were soundly beaten 4-0.

Unable to help his teammates, the frustration and heartache was etched on Gibbs-White's face. His battle scar was there, too. A horrible head collision with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez on Monday had left the playmaker battered, bruised and bloodied. Putting his body on the line at Stamford Bridge was typical of Gibbs-White's bravery and commitment to the cause.

But being without him for the second leg of their semi-final with Villa hurt Forest. Would it have made any difference to the final outcome had the 26-year-old been available? Who knows. The sheer number and significance of their absentees with Ibrahim Sangare, Ola Aina, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Dan Ndoye also not involved and Murillo making only a brief appearance - did for the visitors in the end.

But how much they struggled without Gibbs-White in particular should serve as a warning ahead of what will be a crucial summer. Thursday night underlined just how difficult he would be to replace. Forest came close to losing their talisman 12 months ago, of course, when a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur collapsed. That he ended up penning a new deal at the City Ground proved to be arguably the club's best piece of business of the window.

Interest in Gibbs-White from elsewhere has not gone away, however. It would come as little surprise if suitors come calling again when this season is over. The same applies for Murillo and midfielder Elliot Anderson. Both also huge talents and key players.

The likelihood is at least one of the trio will go, and the Reds need to ensure they are equipped to cope. To get back to challenging for European football again, a vast amount is riding on getting their transfer dealings right. Nowhere was that point rammed home more than at Villa Park. Forest missed Gibbs-White's leadership as much as his spark and his craft.

He has almost single-handedly dragged this team to the brink of survival with his goals and big performances in recent weeks. Irreplaceable barely even covers it





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Aston Villa Nottingham Forest Europa League Vitor Pereira Morgan Gibbs-White Chelsea Robert Sanchez Europa League Semi-Final Transfer Dealings European Football New Deal

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