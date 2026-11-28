Morgan Gibbs-White scored twice as Nottingham Forest defeated Chelsea 3-2 in the Premier League. Igor Jesus and Xaver Schlager also featured in the thrilling City Ground victory.

Morgan Gibbs-White produced a match-winning performance with a second-half brace to lead Nottingham Forest to a decisive 3-2 Premier League victory over Chelsea at the City Ground on Friday night. The England international was instrumental in the three points, helping his side climb from 17th to 14th in the league table after a hard-fought contest under the floodlights.

Key Moments Define Forest Victory Over Chelsea

Igor Jesus gave Nottingham Forest an early lead by opening the scoring inside the first five minutes of the match. Gibbs-White doubled the advantage in the 51st minute by converting a penalty kick, putting the home side firmly in control. He then sealed the result with a 73rd-minute winner, chipping the ball into the net off an incisive pass from Xaver Schlager. Substitute Emmanuel Emegha scored a late brace for Chelsea, but his efforts served only as a consolation in the final stages of the game.

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Gibbs-White Praises Glasner Despite Growing Pains

Despite securing their second consecutive home win, Morgan Gibbs-White emphasized that supporters must remain patient as the squad adjusts to manager Oliver Glasner following his summer appointment. The Forest number 10 acknowledged that the team is experiencing growing pains in England's top flight but urged everyone to back the Austrian coach's methods. He stressed that the team is trusting the process and believing in what Glasner wants, even if not every week results in pretty or comfortable performances.

Chelsea Defense Struggles Against Forest Intensity

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea side faced a difficult challenge at a City Ground that Morgan Gibbs-White described as a tough venue for visiting teams. The Nottingham Forest player highlighted that his team displayed grit and determination, particularly in the first half where they applied intense full pressure. Gibbs-White noted that the atmosphere created by night-time games, bad weather, and rain provided the perfect backdrop for the team to show their character and complete the job deservedly.

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Continued Dominance Over Top-Tier Opposition

All three of Nottingham Forest's Premier League victories this season have come against heavyweights, adding Chelsea to earlier wins over Aston Villa and Manchester City. Morgan Gibbs-White specifically praised Xaver Schlager for the quality of the pass that created his decisive finish. The Austrian midfielder reproduces this level of quality regularly in training, a fact that Gibbs-White observed firsthand, noting that Schlager has demonstrated this skill many times on the practice pitch.

Call For Consistent Performance Levels Next Week

While enjoying a much-needed boost on Trentside, Morgan Gibbs-White challenged his teammates to match their big-game intensity every week rather than only against top-six opposition. He noted that when opportunities like the one provided on Friday arise, the team must make the most of them and enjoy the moment. The victory represents a significant step for Glasner's project, but the focus now shifts to maintaining this level of performance in upcoming fixtures.