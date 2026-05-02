Gigi Hadid Celebrates Birthday with Daughter Khai as Zayn Malik Cancels Tour Dates Due to Illness

Model Gigi Hadid celebrated her 31st birthday with her daughter Khai while her ex-partner, Zayn Malik, announced the cancellation of numerous tour dates following a recent hospitalization and ongoing health recovery.

Gigi Hadid recently marked her 31st birthday with heartwarming celebrations, sharing glimpses of the joyous occasion with her followers on Instagram. The model radiated happiness as she blew out candles on her birthday cake, accompanied by her five-year-old daughter, Khai , whom she shares with her former partner, Zayn Malik .

The intimate celebration unfolded at Gigi's home, featuring a delightful birthday brunch complete with an impressive spread of food and a refreshing mimosa ice box. A particularly touching moment was captured in a photograph of the cake, lovingly decorated by Khai with the message 'Happy birthday Mommy!

'. Gigi expressed her gratitude in a caption, stating 'Every year Luckier ! Thank you for all the wishes from near and far. I had my dream bday brunch @ home and the sweetest week celebrating'.

This celebration occurs amidst a challenging time for Zayn Malik, who has been forced to significantly scale back his highly anticipated 'KONNAKOL' tour due to a recent health issue. The former One Direction singer was hospitalized with an unspecified illness last month, leading to the cancellation of 22 tour dates across the US and the UK. Zayn has since returned home and is reportedly recovering well, but the health setback necessitates a reduced tour schedule.

Originally planned as a 31-date global tour, it has now been trimmed down to just nine shows. The tour was set to begin in Manchester on May 12th, with subsequent performances scheduled in Glasgow, Birmingham, and London.

However, the revised schedule now commences in London, followed by a rescheduled show in Manchester. Zayn addressed his fans via Instagram Stories, expressing his sincere appreciation for their unwavering support and well wishes during his recovery. He conveyed that he is feeling better and determined to return stronger than ever. He emphasized his commitment to performing for his fans and expressed hope to reach those in other parts of the world soon.

The 'KONNAKOL' tour represented a significant milestone for Zayn, marking his largest solo tour to date. The initial plans included performances across North America, South America, and Mexico, culminating in a final show in Miami, Florida, on November 20th. This tour held particular importance for Zayn, as he had previously cancelled live dates due to struggles with anxiety.

While the cancellations in Glasgow and Dublin are disappointing for fans in those locations, Zayn is still slated to perform in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Brazil. The situation highlights the delicate balance between an artist's dedication to their craft and the importance of prioritizing personal health.

Gigi Hadid’s birthday celebration, filled with family warmth and simple joys, provides a contrasting yet poignant backdrop to Zayn’s health struggles, reminding us of the importance of cherishing loved ones and taking care of oneself. The images shared by Gigi showcased a beautifully arranged brunch buffet and an abundance of ingredients for mimosas, creating a visually appealing and inviting atmosphere.

The heartfelt message on the cake, penned by Khai, added an extra layer of sweetness to the occasion, demonstrating the close bond between mother and daughter





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