Gigi Hadid Celebrates Birthday with Sweet Gesture from Bradley Cooper

Model Gigi Hadid shared a photo of a stunning flower arrangement gifted by boyfriend Bradley Cooper on her birthday, offering a glimpse into their blossoming romance. The couple, who have been dating since October 2023, have largely kept their relationship private, but Hadid's social media post and recent Vogue interview reveal a happy and 'normal' connection.

Gigi Hadid recently celebrated her birthday and shared a heartwarming display of affection from her partner, Bradley Cooper , with her followers on Instagram. The 31-year-old model posted a picture of a magnificent flower arrangement Cooper sent her, expressing her delight with a simple yet affectionate caption: 'My man tho.

' The bouquet was a vibrant mix of yellow, pink, red, and white blooms, accented with lush greenery, and was prominently displayed on a large wooden table. This wasn't the only floral tribute Hadid received; she also showcased sunflowers, which she affectionately referred to as her 'spirit flowers,' and arrangements from Tommy Hilfiger and Maybelline, but Cooper’s gift stood out as particularly noteworthy, according to E! News.

The romance between Hadid and Cooper has been blossoming since October 2023, following their initial meeting at a children's birthday party where their daughters were both in attendance. Hadid shares six-year-old Khai with her former partner, Zayn Malik, while Cooper co-parents nine-year-old Lea with his ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk. Hadid publicly acknowledged her relationship in a March 2025 Vogue cover story, describing the experience of dating Cooper as a refreshing return to normalcy.

She highlighted how he has broadened her horizons, introducing her to the joys of theater, and emphasized the importance of both partners being self-aware and knowing their worth in a relationship. She spoke about the challenges of dating in the public eye, questioning where one can go and what one can do to have a genuine connection. Her reflections underscored the value of self-knowledge and finding a partner who shares a similar understanding of what a healthy relationship entails.

Their relationship has largely remained private, with Hadid offering glimpses into their connection through occasional social media posts. She officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram in May 2025, sharing a photo of Cooper as part of a birthday carousel. Sources close to the family have revealed that Hadid’s family is incredibly supportive of the couple, with Bradley being warmly embraced by Yolanda and Bella Hadid. They appreciate his gentlemanly demeanor and how easily he integrates into their family dynamic.

The sentiment is that Cooper treats Gigi with the love and respect she deserves, marking a significant difference from her previous relationships. Those close to Hadid have noted that she has never appeared happier with a partner, suggesting that this relationship is a particularly fulfilling and positive chapter in her life. The couple seems to be building a strong foundation based on mutual respect, shared values, and a genuine connection, offering a promising outlook for their future together





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