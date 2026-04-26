Gigi Hadid Celebrates Birthday with Sweet Gesture from Bradley Cooper

Model Gigi Hadid shared a photo of a stunning flower arrangement gifted to her by boyfriend Bradley Cooper for her birthday, offering a glimpse into their two-year relationship and the family's approval.

Gigi Hadid recently celebrated her birthday and shared a heartwarming display of affection from her partner, Bradley Cooper , with her followers on Instagram . The 31-year-old model posted a picture of a magnificent flower arrangement Cooper sent her, expressing her delight with a simple yet affectionate caption: 'My man tho.

' The bouquet, a vibrant mix of yellow, pink, red, and white blooms accented with lush greenery, was prominently displayed on a large wooden table. E! News reported that Cooper’s gift stood out among the multiple bouquets Hadid received, including sunflowers – which she affectionately dubbed her 'spirit flowers' – and arrangements from Tommy Hilfiger and Maybelline.

Hadid and Cooper have been dating for over two years, their romance blossoming after meeting at a children's birthday party in October 2023, where their daughters were acquainted. Hadid shares six-year-old Khai with her former partner, Zayn Malik, while Cooper co-parents nine-year-old Lea with his ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk. In a candid interview with Vogue in March 2025, Hadid spoke openly about her relationship, describing it as a refreshing 'normal experience of dating.

' She highlighted how Cooper has broadened her horizons, introducing her to the joys of theater and enriching her life with new experiences. She also touched upon the challenges of dating in the public eye, emphasizing the importance of knowing one's worth and finding a partner who shares the same understanding.

Hadid expressed that achieving a clear understanding of what one desires and deserves in a relationship is crucial, and finding a partner who is equally self-aware and committed to mutual growth is essential for a fulfilling connection. The couple’s relationship has largely remained private, with Hadid offering glimpses into their connection through occasional social media posts.

The couple officially acknowledged their relationship on Instagram in May 2025, when Hadid shared a carousel of photos marking her 30th birthday, including a picture of Cooper. Sources close to the family have revealed that Hadid’s family is incredibly supportive of the relationship, with Bradley being warmly embraced by her mother, Yolanda, and sister, Bella. A source told People magazine that Bradley is a 'gentleman' who 'blends seamlessly' into the family.

The source also noted that Gigi and Bradley share many common interests, and their daughters, Lea and Khai, have formed a sweet bond. Family members have expressed that Bradley treats Gigi with the 'love and respect' she deserves, and they haven’t seen her this happy in a relationship before. This sentiment underscores the positive impact Cooper has had on Hadid’s life and the family’s approval of their connection.

The age gap between the two hasn't seemed to be a factor, with those close to them emphasizing the genuine connection and mutual respect they share





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