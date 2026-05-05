Gigi Hadid's Father Shares AI-Generated Photo Believing It Was Her at Met Gala

Mohamed Hadid mistakenly posted an AI-generated image of his daughter Gigi at the Met Gala, leading to humorous reactions from fans who pointed out the image's unlikeness to the model. Gigi actually wore a sheer Miu Miu dress to the event. News also surfaced about Gigi's 31st birthday and Zayn Malik's health.

Mohamed Hadid , the 77-year-old father of model Gigi Hadid , recently experienced a humorous mishap on social media . He shared an image online, enthusiastically praising what he believed was a photograph of his daughter at the Met Gala .

However, the image was not a genuine picture of Gigi, but rather a creation generated by artificial intelligence. Mohamed described the AI-generated look as a 'classic Hadid moment,' admiring the white and gold gown with its dramatic puff sleeves, long train, and intricate floral gold pattern. The synthetic image depicted a woman with her hair neatly styled in a bun, accessorized with gold jewelry.

He initially captioned the post, stating that she 'looks like she came out of a frame from the museum.

' The incident quickly gained attention as fans pointed out the significant discrepancy between the AI-generated image and Gigi's actual appearance. Many commenters expressed disbelief, with some jokingly suggesting that Mohamed 'doesn't even recognize his own daughter.

' Reactions ranged from observations about the image not resembling Gigi at all to humorous questions about whether he had forgotten what she looked like. The post has since been removed from Mohamed's Instagram account. Following the accidental sharing of the fake image, it was revealed that Gigi Hadid actually attended the Met Gala wearing a strikingly different outfit – a completely sheer black Miu Miu dress.

This dress featured strategically placed decorations to maintain modesty while boldly showcasing her underwear. Unlike the AI-generated image's sleek bun, Gigi opted for a bouncy blowout with her blonde hair flowing freely, complemented by subtle makeup. The contrast between the AI-generated look and Gigi's actual red carpet appearance further amplified the amusement surrounding the incident. The online reaction highlighted the increasing sophistication of AI image generation and the potential for such technology to create convincing, yet entirely fabricated, visuals.

The incident served as a lighthearted reminder of the importance of verifying information, even when shared by trusted sources. The quick-witted responses from fans demonstrated the power of social media in identifying and commenting on such discrepancies. Beyond the Met Gala mix-up, Gigi Hadid recently celebrated her 31st birthday with heartwarming family moments. She shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing a wholesome birthday brunch at home with her five-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The images depicted a joyful celebration filled with delicious food, mimosas, and a cake lovingly decorated by Khai with the message 'Happy birthday Mommy!

'. Gigi expressed her gratitude for the birthday wishes, describing it as her 'dream bday brunch.

' Simultaneously, news emerged regarding Zayn Malik's health, as he announced the cancellation of 22 US and UK tour dates due to a recent hospitalization for a mystery illness. He assured fans that he is 'recovering well' after returning home. These personal updates provide a glimpse into Gigi and Zayn's lives as they navigate parenthood and individual challenges, adding another layer to the public's perception of the family





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