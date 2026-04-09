Gigi Hadid Spends Time with Bradley Cooper's Daughter, Addresses Epstein Files and Reflects on Recent Events

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is seen spending quality time with Bradley Cooper's daughter, Lea. The article also covers her response to being mentioned in the Epstein files, details her family life, and discusses recent events in her life and her relationship with Bradley Cooper.

Gigi Hadid , the renowned supermodel, was recently spotted enjoying quality time with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper 's daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper , near Cooper's West Village townhouse in Manhattan. Hadid, who is turning 31 this month, was seen beaming while interacting with the nine-year-old, whose father Cooper shares with his ex-fiancée Irina Shayk.

The couple's relationship has been in the public eye, with their social media presence solidifying their bond, although they haven't yet graced a red carpet together. Hadid's commitment to her role in Lea's life is evident through frequent playdates that involve her own daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, from her previous relationship with Zayn Malik. The pair, Hadid and Malik, prioritize establishing their custody schedules well in advance, especially considering Malik's upcoming tour which commences in April. Hadid, known for her diverse career, has also been involved in a recent fender bender, and responded to questions concerning her mention in the Epstein files. She has stated that she has never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being.\The relationship between Hadid and Cooper has evolved beyond casual dates, as they integrate their families. The article highlights the shared parenting responsibilities with Zayn Malik. Hadid has previously been linked to other high-profile figures, and Cooper also has a history of dating prominent personalities in the entertainment industry. The article also provides insight into Hadid's response to the allegations related to the Epstein files. It mentions a deleted Instagram comment where she denies any involvement and expresses her concern about being associated with such a person. She also reveals the disturbing effect of being mentioned in the files.\Adding to the narrative, the article touches upon Hadid's family background. It mentions her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her sister Bella Hadid. It also alludes to possible upcoming projects for Cooper, including the potential involvement in an Ocean's 11 prequel alongside Margot Robbie. The article includes mentions of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored wedding, where Hadid and Cooper might be invited. It also describes a car accident in which Hadid was involved, and it highlights her friendly demeanor toward the other driver, and references how she responded to being mentioned in the Epstein files, including quotes from a since deleted Instagram comment. The article consolidates several facets of Hadid's life, from her personal relationships, family dynamics, past dating history, to her professional life in the fashion industry and how she interacts with the media when dealing with controversial events





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gigi Hadid Bradley Cooper Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper Epstein Files Celebrity Relationships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Olivia Attwood Shares Her Coping Mechanisms After Turbulent Split From Bradley DackReality star Olivia Attwood opens up about her split from Bradley Dack, revealing how she's dealing with 'hard times' through humor and work, while addressing allegations of infidelity and confirming her new relationship.

Read more »

Bradley Walsh's son Barney banned from driving after speeding in MercedesBarney, who presents Gladiators with his father Bradley Walsh, previously pleaded guilty to exceeding a temporary 50mph speed zone.

Read more »

The Masters: Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley add to hole-in-one tally at Par 3 Contest!Wyndham Clark aces the seventh whilst Keegan Bradley makes a hole-in-one at the eighth at the The Masters Par 3 Contest.

Read more »

Inquest opens into death of Nottinghamshire teen allegedly ignored for months before suicideBradley Elliott was just 18 years old when his body was discovered in a field

Read more »

Paediatrician convicted of raping 103 children while parents waited outsideThe 160-page indictment details Bradley's alleged conduct between 1998 and 2009

Read more »

Holland Cooper Handbag Steals the Show on Opening Day at AintreeRacegoers at Aintree's opening day are showcasing the Holland Cooper Mini Cheltenham Bag, particularly in White Lizard. The £249 bag, known for its elegance and simplicity, is the must-have accessory this year, replacing last year's polka dot trend. Pastel colors are also prominent as attendees embrace the warmer weather.

Read more »