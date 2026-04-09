Gigi Hadid Spends Time with Bradley Cooper's Daughter Amidst Ongoing Public Appearances and Epstein File Controversy

Gigi Hadid is seen embracing stepmotherhood while also addressing her mention in the Epstein files. The model's personal life, including her relationship with Bradley Cooper and co-parenting arrangements with Zayn Malik, is highlighted alongside a recent car accident.

Gigi Hadid showcased her stepmom role, spending quality time with Bradley Cooper 's daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper , near Cooper's West Village townhouse in Manhattan. The renowned model, turning 31 this month, was seen enjoying the company of the nine-year-old. Cooper shares Lea with his former partner, Irina Shayk, following their amicable split in 2019 after a four-year relationship.

Hadid and Cooper's relationship, which began at a children's gathering in October 2023, was made official on Instagram in May 2025, although they have yet to attend a red carpet event together. The pair regularly organizes playdates for Lea and Hadid's daughter, Khai Hadid Malik. Adding to her busy schedule, Hadid is also focused on co-parenting with her ex-fiancé, Zayn Malik, particularly as he prepares for his upcoming 33-date Konnakol Tour. This careful coordination of custody arrangements highlights the commitment of both parents to their daughter's well-being despite their separation. Hadid's past relationships include Cody Simpson, Joe Jonas, and Leonardo DiCaprio, while Cooper has previously been linked to Jennifer Esposito, Renée Zellweger, Zoe Saldaña, Suki Waterhouse, Dianna Agron, and Isabella Brewster.\Adding to the recent events, Gigi Hadid was involved in a minor car accident on Tuesday. The incident took place not far from her family's property in New Hope, PA. Accounts from the scene, as shared on the Towns of Bucks County Instagram, showed Hadid interacting positively with the other driver, exchanging information and posing for a selfie. In another development, Hadid addressed comments on Instagram regarding her and her sister, Bella Hadid, being mentioned in the newly released Epstein files. These files included claims from Jeffrey Epstein suggesting the Hadid sisters had broken into modeling. Hadid responded in a deleted comment, expressing her discomfort at being associated with the files and clarifying that she had no connection with the late sex trafficker. This demonstrates her resolve in addressing the issue and her commitment to distancing herself from any connection with the controversial figure. The incident highlights the need for vigilance and clarification of her innocence.\This month, Gigi Hadid, frequently seen in the public eye, is poised to celebrate her 31st birthday. Alongside her busy career and family commitments, she is also involved in managing her personal life, including navigating co-parenting responsibilities with Zayn Malik. The couple has been carefully coordinating their schedules to accommodate Malik's upcoming tour. Furthermore, Hadid's presence in the public realm includes a rumored potential invitation to the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, further illustrating her place within the circles of popular culture. The incident, and her reactions demonstrate her strength and commitment to maintain a positive public image while actively addressing complex situations. The blend of personal and professional elements in Hadid's life underscores the dynamics of modern celebrity, where public perception and personal responsibilities are continuously intertwined. She remains focused on family, career, and personal well-being despite any challenges that may arise





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