Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Pleads Guilty to Eight Murders

Architect Rex Heuermann admits to murdering eight women, bringing closure to the Gilgo Beach serial killer case. Heuermann, who had previously pleaded not guilty, changed his plea to guilty, detailing the crimes and the methods used.

The latest episode of The Trial USA is now available. Subscribe for free to The Crime Desk weekly newsletter.\ Rex Heuermann , the architect, husband, and father, has confessed to the murders of eight women, ending a three-decade-long reign of terror on Long Island. Appearing in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, the 62-year-old entered guilty plea s to seven counts of murder, dating back to 1993, and admitted to an eighth murder for which he had not yet been formally charged.

His demeanor was calm and matter-of-fact as he uttered 'guilty' each time the charges were read. When asked about the method of killing each victim, he simply responded with 'strangulation.' This sudden confession marks the first time Heuermann has admitted to being the Gilgo Beach serial killer, and it’s the first revelation of the victims' causes of death. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Heuermann has waived his right to appeal and will not face additional charges related to these eight murders. Sentencing is scheduled for June 17, and he faces up to seven life sentences. The prolonged nature of his crimes, the brutality of the killings, and his long-term evasion of law enforcement solidify his place as one of the most infamous serial killers in the nation's history.\Heuermann’s victims, all of whom were sex workers in the New York City and Long Island areas, disappeared without a trace. Their remains, some of which were mutilated and dismembered, were discovered in isolated areas of Long Island. After decades of eluding capture, during which he maintained a family life in Massapequa Park and operated an architecture firm in Midtown Manhattan, Heuermann was finally apprehended in July 2023. The victims include Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, Valerie Mack, Jessica Taylor, Sandra Costilla, and Karen Vergata. Initially, Heuermann was charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello, known as the ‘Gilgo Four,’ along with Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Authorities later linked him to the deaths of Jessica Taylor, Sandra Costilla, and Valerie Mack, bringing the total to seven women. Despite previously pleading not guilty and vigorously fighting the charges for three years, he unexpectedly reversed his stance, pleading guilty to all charges and admitting to the murder of Karen Vergata. According to Heuermann's defense attorney, Michael Brown, the decision to plead guilty was his client's, who wanted to take responsibility and avoid a trial, though the reasons weren't explicitly stated. Brown acknowledged the overwhelming evidence against Heuermann and added that he believed the guilty plea would bring a sense of relief for his client. He expects Heuermann to make a statement during sentencing. Brown clarified that the plea agreement only covers the eight identified victims and does not preclude the possibility of other victims being discovered. Other potential victims have been linked to the Gilgo Beach murders, though Heuermann denies involvement in any other killings.\Heuermann’s ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, and their daughter, Victoria, briefly addressed reporters outside the courthouse following the hearing. Ellerup read a statement expressing the 'immeasurable' pain her husband caused the victims' families. Afterward, she and her daughter declined to answer any questions, requesting respect for their family's privacy. Their lawyer, Bob Macedonio, stated that Asa and Victoria were out of town during the periods the murders occurred. He added that Asa struggled to believe her husband of 27 years, and the father of her daughter, was capable of such horrific acts. Asa was observed looking anxious during the court proceedings, clutching the seat in front of her as Heuermann entered each guilty plea. She and Victoria shared a moment of tenderness holding hands as Heuermann was escorted from the courtroom. The origins of the case can be traced back to 2010, when the remains of the first of eleven bodies were discovered along Ocean Parkway, near Gilgo Beach. The grim discovery began during a search for Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old who disappeared after making a disturbing 911 call following a visit to a client's home near Oak Park in May. Barthelemy's remains were the first to be found in December of that year, followed by Brainard-Barnes, Waterman, and Costello. By the spring of 2011, ten victims had been located in the vicinity





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Rex Heuermann Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Murder Guilty Plea

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