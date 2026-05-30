Gillian Anderson's White Maxi Dress at Cannes Sparks Royal‑Inspired Summer Style Trend

Actress Gillian Anderson turned heads at Cannes in a white ME+EM Effortless Maxi Dress, a piece praised for its fit‑and‑flare silhouette, black seam detailing and crease‑less linen. The look, likened to a 2022 Princess of Wales outfit, has inspired a wave of high‑street alternatives for readers seeking the same sophisticated summer vibe without the designer price tag.

A white dress has become a staple for anyone looking to refresh a summer wardrobe, and the recent appearance of Gillian Anderson at the Cannes Film Festival offers a perfect illustration of how the garment can be styled with elegance and modern flair.

The actress arrived on the red carpet in a striking maxi dress from the British label ME+EM, a label that has earned a reputation as a favourite of the British royal family. The brand has repeatedly been chosen by high‑profile royals such as Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice, all of whom have been spotted in its refined, structured pieces.

Anderson's choice, the white Effortless Maxi Dress, combines a classic fit‑and‑flare silhouette with a contemporary twist: a series of black seams runs along the bodice and hem, creating a subtle architectural contrast that lifts the look beyond a simple summer frock. The fabric is a specially engineered, crease‑less linen that promises a crisp appearance from morning engagements through to evening events, making it a practical yet luxurious option for those who wish to maintain a polished aesthetic without the need for constant upkeep.

Fashion commentators quickly noted the visual dialogue between Anderson's outfit and a memorable ensemble worn by the Princess of Wales in 2022. At a charity polo match, the Princess chose an Emilia Wickstead black‑piped dress that featured a similar blend of clean lines and structured detailing. Observers suggested that Anderson may have drawn inspiration from the royal's style playbook, reinforcing the idea that contemporary celebrities often look to the monarchy for cues on timeless elegance.

The comparison highlights how the ME+EM dress translates royal‑inspired design into a red‑carpet‑ready look that remains accessible to a broader audience. While the original garment retails for £250, several more affordable alternatives have been identified that capture the essential elements of the look - a white, flowing silhouette, strategic seam detailing, and a linen‑like texture that drapes beautifully. For readers interested in recreating the ensemble without spending a fortune, a curated list of high‑street options is available.

The Karen Millen Colour Block Halterneck Maxi Dress, priced at £69 after a reduction from £139, offers a vibrant take on the same silhouette while maintaining a clean, contemporary feel. Phase Eight's Kimberley Belted Midi Dress, listed at £105 after a markdown from £179, adds a belt to emphasize the waist and echo the fitted aspect of Anderson's dress.

Hobbs presents the Jenn Colourblock Dress for £159, down from £229, which incorporates a subtle colour block that mirrors the black seam accents. French Connection's Floral Dress and Boden's A‑Line Trim Short Dress, priced at £120 and £139 respectively, both provide lighter, playful variations that keep the white base central to the outfit.

Finally, more budget‑friendly picks such as Reiss's Mallory Knitted Dress (£180), River Island's Scallop Trim Dress (£56), and New Look's Contrast Trim Dress (£32.99) round out the selection, ensuring that fans of the look can find a version that fits their style and budget while still channeling the effortless chic that Gillian Anderson displayed on the Cannes carpet





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gillian Anderson ME+EM White Maxi Dress Royal Style Influence Summer Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This £46 Next dress shoppers call ‘incredibly flattering’ works just as well in the office as it does on a summer holiday in SpainShoppers are raving about Next’s £46 chocolate gingham maxi dress, praised as incredibly flattering – see why this Tall cotton style is turning heads now.

Read more »

Urgent Recall of Maxi-Cosi Family Fix Slide Pro Base Over Safety Indicator MalfunctionMaxi-Cosi has issued an urgent recall for its Family Fix Slide Pro Base due to a safety indicator malfunction that could mislead users into believing the car seat is properly attached when it is not, posing a risk of injury. The recall affects products manufactured between September 6, 2023, and March 24, 2026. Consumers are advised to stop using the product immediately and check their device via the manufacturer's website.

Read more »

Four New Look sale summer maxi dresses perfect for your holidayIf you're looking to spruce up your maxi dress collection New Look has reduced a ton

Read more »

Uniqlo's summer printed £34 maxi skirt is 'fresh and flowing'The skirt comes in two different colours and is perfect for the warmer weather

Read more »