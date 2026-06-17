Gillian Taylforth Reveals Health and Beauty Secrets on Instagram

Gillian Taylforth, a 70-year-old actress best known for playing Kathy Beale in EastEnders, shared her health and beauty secrets on Instagram after making her debut on a Turkey holiday. She revealed her morning routine, including hot water and lemon, detox tea, and apple cider vinegar, and her diet, including yoghurt, fruit, and chicken salad. She also spoke about her skincare routine, including Selenium ACE+D, Omega-7, and Bio-Kult for gut health.

Gillian Taylforth showed off her youthful looks and slim physique while making her Instagram debut on her Turkey holiday on Tuesday. The actress, 70, and mother-of-two, who is best known for playing Kathy Beale in EastEnders since the first episode aired in 1985, looked incredible as she posed in a purple floral dress while standing in front of a palm tree.

While she has shared business posts before, she said: 'My first Instagram post, my kids made me do it. Had a lovely time in Turkey.

' Her followers took to the comments in their droves to comment on her good looks, writing: 'I want the face cream you use x you look amazing. ' 'Lovely photo, Gillian. It is well worth the wait.

' 'Welcome to Insta Gilly. Looking fab as always xxx.

' Ahead of celebrating her milestone birthday last year, Gillian launched a new skin-care brand, Skin GT, to capitalise on her youthful glow, read more here. Gillian Taylforth, 70, shows off her youthful looks and slim physique as EastEnders icon makes her Instagram debut on Turkey holiday after revealing her health and beauty secrets The actress, 70, and mother-of-two, who is best known for playing Kathy Beale in EastEnders since the first episode aired in 1985, (pictured) Gillian told Prima that her day starts with hot water and lemon – a habit she picked up in her twenties – along with a detox tea bag and two spoons of apple cider vinegar.

Her water bottle is always filled with fruit.

'Orange, mango, a bit of pineapple and pomegranate… it’s an easy way to make water different and I love the buzz it gives me. ' She eats yoghurt, fruit or cereal for breakfast, while lunch is typically chicken and salad and she loves to have fruit with a bit of honey. Gillian, who plays Ian Beale’s mother on the long-running BBC soap, said: 'I’m disciplined with what I eat, but I don’t deny myself.

I don’t eat a lot of high-fat food – if I have fish and chips, which I love, I’ll take the batter off.

' Working out gives her an ‘adrenaline rush’ and she has her own treadmill, rowing machines and a Peloton bike at home. She has also spoken about the importance of removing her makeup before going to sleep. Gillian portrays Kathy Beale on EastEnders, who has had some of the most viewed storylines on the show. Pictured with her onscreen son Ian Beale, Gillian said: 'I’ve taken Selenium ACE+D for many, many years.

A year and a half ago, my nails were getting brittle. I spoke to the doctor and he said Omega-7 is really good, so I’ve been taking that. I’m on HRT and I also take Bio-Kult for gut health.

' Gillian has two children, Jessica, 34, and Harrison, 27, from her relationship with her partner of 23 years, Geoff Knights. Geoff passed away in 2013 from stomach cancer aged just 58





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Gillian Taylforth Eastenders Kathy Beale Turkey Holiday Instagram Debut Health And Beauty Secrets Morning Routine Diet Skin Care Selenium ACE+D Omega-7 Bio-Kult Gut Health Stomach Cancer Geoff Knights

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