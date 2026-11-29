Wealthy entrepreneurs including Gina Rinehart and Dick Smith predict a technical recession citing government policy, inflation spikes, and falling retail sales as key drivers.

Leading Australia n business figures have issued stark warnings regarding a potential national recession, pointing to government policy and rising costs as primary drivers. Gina Rinehart, the nation's wealthiest individual, argues that economic struggles stem from ideological decisions rather than external forces. This warning comes as consumer prices surged from 4.3 per cent to 4.9 per cent, marking the highest inflation rate in three years and surpassing the 4.7 per cent threshold for the first time since 2021.

Government Policy Blamed For Economic Struggles

Gina Rinehart directly attributes the current economic downturn to domestic political choices, stating that government officials lack real-world business experience. She claims that green left ideology and a bloated bureaucracy are destroying the economy, citing record government spending and over one trillion dollars in debt. Rinehart asserts that these factors make it harder for small businesses and essential industries like mining and agriculture to survive without sufficient support.

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The mining magnate emphasized that fake news about overseas events distracts from the reality that Australian families are struggling due to local policy failures. She highlighted that record business failures and increasing regulations are reducing investment, which ultimately harms future job opportunities and standard of living. Rinehart warned that companies are increasingly reluctant to invest in Australia due to these hostile conditions, creating a cycle of reduced revenue and employment.

RBA Rates And Inflation Data Signal Tightening

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised the cash rate five times this year to 4.85 per cent in an effort to control soaring prices. Despite these aggressive moves, price growth remains significantly above the central bank's target range of two to three per cent. This persistent inflation is exacerbated by soaring transport costs, which rose by 10.6 per cent, and housing costs, which increased by 6.4 per cent over the past year according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

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Weak employment data released last week has further heightened concerns among economists. Analysts at Macquarie Bank joined HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham in estimating a 50 per cent chance that Australia will enter a technical recession. The combination of high interest rates and stagnant job growth suggests that the economy is under significant pressure, with consumers facing diminishing purchasing power.

Retailers Report Hiring Freezes And Sales Declines

The retail sector is already showing signs of distress, with Harvey Norman chairman Gerry Harvey predicting extreme difficulties between February and June next year. He warned that bankruptcies could rise to levels not seen in a very long time as consumers tighten their belts. Harvey Norman has implemented a hiring freeze and may cut jobs after the holiday period, when crucial Black Friday and Christmas sales typically drive revenue.

Recent trading updates revealed that aggregated franchisee sales in Australia fell by 1.5 per cent between November 1 and 20 compared to the same period last year. Comparable sales also dropped by 1.6 per cent, indicating a broad-based weakness in consumer demand. These figures suggest that the high cost of living is directly impacting retail performance, forcing major chains to retreat from expansion plans.

Business Titans Predict Imminent Technical Recession

Retired multi-millionaire Dick Smith expressed deep concern for the one-third of the population living pay packet to pay packet. He noted that he has observed several recession cycles throughout his career and believes another one is imminent. Smith emphasized that the typical worker will be heavily affected by these economic headwinds, leading to widespread financial instability across the country.

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Geoff Crittenden, chief executive of Weld Australia, agreed that the country has been heading toward trouble for some time. He suggested that the situation is almost entirely out of the hands of ordinary citizens and businesses. The consensus among these prominent leaders is that without a significant shift in policy or economic conditions, Australia faces a prolonged period of financial hardship.

The looming threat of a bad recession is compounded by the risk that further interest rate hikes could cause the economy to fall off a cliff quickly. Rinehart and other experts warn that once a severe downturn occurs, recovery takes a long time. The combined weight of government debt, high inflation, and falling consumer confidence creates a precarious environment for Australian households and enterprises alike.