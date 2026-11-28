Retired nurse Gina Walker issued an apology after being caught on CCTV damaging festive lights in Middlesbrough, denying intentional acts despite witness claims.

Retired nurse Gina Walker has publicly apologized for an incident in Middlesbrough where she was captured on CCTV appearing to cut a family's festive lights, insisting she holds a deep love for the Christmas season. The 65-year-old pensioner, now facing intense public scrutiny after the viral spread of the video, stated that any damage caused was accidental and not the result of malicious intent. Walker emphasized that she was shocked by the backlash and regretted that her actions had caused distress to the local community during the holiday period. The incident has sparked a debate between Walker's claim of lost control and the victims' assertion that the act was deliberate.

The Incident and Walker's Explanation

The controversy began on a Wednesday night around 11pm when Gina Walker was recorded on surveillance footage passing the home of Beth Wilson-Croft and her husband Kieran in Middlesbrough. The video shows Walker navigating the area on her mobility scooter before stopping abruptly outside the property. In the recording, she is seen with her arm outstretched, grappling with the wiring of the Christmas lights draped across the front railings. After several seconds of interaction with the cables, the lights suddenly switch off, and Walker drives away, disappearing from the camera's view. The property is owned by Wilson-Croft, who had installed the decorations for their six-year-old daughter.

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When questioned by reporters, Walker offered a different perspective on the events, claiming she had no memory of the specific moment due to drinking for eight hours at the Normanby Social Club. She explained that she had gone out for a couple of drinks but ended up staying longer than planned when old school friends joined her. Walker insisted she did not intentionally target the lights and believed she may have hit something on her path, causing her to lose control of the scooter and bump into the fence. She suggested that grabbing the wires was an accidental reflex to steady herself rather than a deliberate attempt to cut the power.

Victim's Reaction and Disputed Intent

Beth Wilson-Croft has firmly rejected Walker's explanation, describing the claim that the damage was an accident as 'nonsense'. Wilson-Croft, a mother-of-one who has lived at the property for ten years, stated she had never met Walker before the incident. She argued that the footage clearly shows Walker driving off perfectly fine immediately after touching the wires, which contradicts the claim that she lost control of her vehicle. Wilson-Croft noted that if Walker had crashed into the wall, she would likely have grabbed the fence or wall for support rather than the delicate light wiring.

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The victim also expressed shock at the potential danger Walker was in, noting that the lights were switched on and the incident was laughable given the expectation of such mischief. Wilson-Croft told the Daily Mail that she was still in shock upon discovering the broken lights the following morning. She initially suspected local children had destroyed the decorations but was surprised to see an elderly woman on a mobility scooter in the surveillance replay. The confrontation between the two women occurred on Walker's doorstep, where Wilson-Croft confronted the pensioner about the incident while Walker lived in her bungalow with her cats and dog.

Walker's Denial and Clarification of Possessions

Walker vehemently denied carrying any tools capable of cutting the wires, stating that she did not possess a pair of scissors. She clarified that her only pair of scissors was kept in a kitchen drawer and was too small to cut anything significant. Walker, who spent her career caring for people, said she would never intentionally ruin someone else's holiday decorations, especially since she did not even know the family. She described the situation as a 'stupid accident' and expressed mortification that her name was circulating on social media under negative labels.

Despite the apology, Walker remained defensive about her character, pointing out that she had previously criticized 'yobs on scooters' in local interviews. She insisted that she had no malice toward the Wilson-Croft family and could not understand why anyone would want to damage such beautifully decorated homes. Walker mentioned that she did not realize what Wilson-Croft was talking about during the initial confrontation but later recalled potentially losing control of her scooter. The incident has left both parties in a stalemate regarding the true nature of the event, with no further legal actions mentioned but significant community attention focused on the outcome.