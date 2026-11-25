Ginger Stein stands by husband Dwain Hall, sentenced to life for killing British musician Sonia Exelby, citing love and his care for her health as justification for his actions.

Ginger Stein, the wife of convicted killer Dwain Hall, has issued a shocking statement reaffirming her loyalty to her husband more than a year after he murdered British musician Sonia Exelby. Despite Hall being sentenced to life in prison for the sadistic torture and killing of the thirty-two-year-old victim, Stein insists she still loves him and believes he made her feel safe throughout their marriage. This defiant stance emerges from the Marion County, Florida, case that has drawn intense national scrutiny due to its disturbing details and the victim's vulnerability.

The Core Murder Details and Sentencing

Sonia Exelby, a music tutor from Portsmouth, traveled four thousand miles to Florida after paying Hall four thousand pounds to kill her. Hall, a roadside mechanic who operated under the online alias Alphasadist, agreed to the pact on a hardcore fetish website. Upon arriving in October last year, Exelby began to show signs of regret, messaging a friend to say she was scared and broken. Hall, however, proceeded to beat and abuse her for his own sadistic pleasure before stabbing her to death and burying her body in a shallow grave.

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The brutal nature of the crime was captured on camera, with Hall filming the victim's final moments before she was found dead on October 17 last year. He was officially sentenced to life in prison on Friday, a decision that concluded the legal proceedings for a crime that prosecutors described as premeditated and executed with extreme cruelty. The case highlighted the dangers of online fetish communities where vulnerable individuals can be exploited by predatory figures.

Stein's Defense and Emotional Response

In a startling admission to the Daily Mail, Ginger Stein revealed that she feels more hurt by her husband's infidelity than by the fact she is married to a murderer. She stated that Hall cheated on her and 'massively screwed up,' yet she maintains that he performed the 'noble' thing by taking Exelby's life. Stein expressed regret that she did not meet Exelby earlier, believing they could have been friends and supported each other through difficult times.

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Stein claimed she did not know Exelby existed until a few days after her husband was arrested. She expressed a wish that she could have pulled through anything with Exelby, suggesting a twisted sense of camaraderie based on shared mental health struggles. However, she explicitly stated she would not have warned Exelby about the danger waiting for her at the remote Airbnb in Marion Oaks. Her primary focus remains on the perceived betrayal of her marriage rather than the loss of another woman's life.

Allegations of Grooming and Control

Investigations into Hall's history reveal a pattern of alleged grooming and control over those around him. A relative claimed that Hall 'brainwashed' Stein, who was only fifteen when they met, making her call him 'master' and isolating her from friends. Hall, who was twenty-six at the time, allegedly exerted significant psychological dominance over the impressionable young woman. This dynamic extended to his family, as he married Stein's mother, Candie, in nineteen ninety-nine.

Jefferson Evans, a third man who lived with Hall and Stein for a decade until the arrest, described Hall as a 'calculated predator' who targeted those in need of help. Evans stated that Hall 'smelled somebody who needed help and started hunting,' noting that Hall looked like a school shooter and was creepy from their first meeting. The living arrangement was unique, with Hall permitting Stein to have a child with Evans, further complicating the family dynamics and power structures within the household.

Impact on Victim and Future Legal Steps

The case has left a profound impact on the Exelby family, with Stein expressing that she feels horrible for Sonia and her sisters. Despite her husband's conviction, Stein continues to defend Hall as a caring partner who supported her through a double lung transplant to treat Langerhans cell histiocytosis. She described him as treating her like an absolute queen and making her feel safe, suggesting that seeing her in her transplant condition may have broken his mental state.

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Hall's lack of remorse after returning home from the murder was noted by Stein, who described him as appearing 'pretty normal' despite the gravity of his actions. The court case exposed the depths of Hall's sadism, with prosecutors labeling him an executioner who exploited Exelby's bipolar disorder and bulimia. As the legal process concludes, the focus shifts to the ongoing trauma for the victim's family and the societal implications of online grooming and exploitation.