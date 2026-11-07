Gino D'Acampo Launches New Winter Menu at Leeds Marriott Hotel

Chef Gino D'Acampo unveils a new winter menu at Leeds Marriott Hotel, blending Italian classics with seasonal dishes. Discover the launch details and exclusive insights.

Television chef and presenter Gino D'Acampo recently visited the Leeds Marriott Hotel to officially introduce the property's new winter menu to selected diners. The event took place on Friday, allowing the celebrity chef to personally oversee the kitchen operations and engage directly with both his culinary team and the attending guests. This launch marks a significant moment for the restaurant, which has been operating since 2023 but benefits from D'Acampo's three-decade connection to the northern English city.

New Winter Menu Composition and Philosophy

The newly launched winter menu at the Leeds Marriott Hotel is designed to strike a precise balance between traditional Italian staples and seasonal innovations. D'Acampo explained that the culinary strategy allocates exactly 50 percent of the offerings to classic Italian dishes that customers expect, while the remaining 50 percent features unique items inspired by the Italian countryside and coastal regions. This approach ensures that loyal patrons can enjoy familiar favorites while adventurous diners have the opportunity to explore new flavors.

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The chef emphasized that maintaining this equilibrium is essential for the restaurant's identity. He noted that the menu incorporates seasonal ingredients to reflect the current time of year, ensuring that the food remains fresh and relevant. The goal is to provide a comprehensive dining experience that honors Italian culinary heritage while adapting to modern seasonal variations. This philosophy guides every dish served, from appetizers to main courses.

Personal Significance of Signature Dishes

Among the new offerings, one specific dish carries deep emotional weight for the chef: the spaghetti alle vongole. This preparation uses clams and follows a recipe inherited from his late mother, representing a poignant link to his family history. D'Acampo shared that this particular pasta was the last dish his mother cooked for him before she passed away, making its inclusion on the menu a tribute to her memory. He described the dish as being close to his heart, highlighting the personal connection he maintains with the food he serves.

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Despite the emotional significance of certain items, the chef remains uncompromising regarding authentic Italian cooking standards. He stated that guests can expect proper traditional preparations without modern fusion shortcuts. He specifically mentioned that he will not place pineapple on pizza or add cream to carbonara, reinforcing his commitment to strict culinary authenticity. This adherence to tradition is a key selling point for customers seeking genuine Italian flavors.

D'Acampo's Longstanding Connection to Leeds

Gino D'Acampo's relationship with Leeds extends back more than thirty years, predating his current restaurant venture. He recalled that Leeds was the first major city he visited after arriving in the UK, following his initial exposure in London. Over the decades, he has developed a strong affinity for the city's vibrant atmosphere, particularly its nightlife, bar scene, and clubbing culture from his earlier years. He continues to praise the local population for being cool, friendly, and warmer than many might expect from a northern city.

This enduring love for Leeds has influenced his decision to establish a permanent presence in the city. The chef has consistently noted that the people of Leeds are welcoming and that the city maintains a unique charm that distinguishes it from other locations. His personal history with the area adds a layer of authenticity to his current business operations, as he views the restaurant as a continuation of his long-standing appreciation for the region.

Industry Advocacy and Economic Impact

Addressing broader challenges within the hospitality sector, D'Acampo highlighted the vital economic and social roles played by restaurants, pubs, and bars. He pointed out that each of his restaurants employs between 45 and 50 people, underscoring the significant job creation these establishments facilitate. By supporting local dining venues, customers contribute directly to employment stability and community wellbeing. He urged the public to recognize the positive impact of these businesses on the local economy.

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The chef also offered advice to aspiring chefs and those interested in entering the industry, emphasizing that passion is a prerequisite for success. He warned that without genuine enthusiasm for the craft, individuals are likely to fail in the demanding hospitality environment. His message to the public was to approach dining with a positive mindset, focusing on the quality of food, the atmosphere, and the value received. He wants guests to leave feeling satisfied, happy, and appreciative of the honest pricing and great service provided by the restaurant staff.