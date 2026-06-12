Gino D'Acampo Slashes Pizza Oven Prices by 30% Amid Property Sale and Professional Controversies

Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo has cut prices on his pizza oven range by 30% to boost sales via his MeMs Agency, while simultaneously slashing the price of his £4.2 million Hertfordshire mansion by nearly half due to a struggling property market. These moves coincide with ongoing professional fallout from ITV misconduct allegations and the collapse of his restaurant empire.

Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo has announced a significant 30 percent price reduction on his entire range of pizza ovens as part of a strategic push to stimulate sales through his entrepreneurial venture, the MeMs Agency.

This discount applies to both electric and gas models, with the electric oven now listed at £314 and the gas version at £244. The promotion is framed on his website as the 'Biggest Ever Summer Sale,' emphasizing enhanced heat, flavor, and outdoor experiences. The move to aggressively market these products comes amid broader financial and professional challenges for the 49-year-old Italian chef.

His talent management firm, MeMs Agency, established four years ago to foster food and lifestyle projects, has seen limited client acquisition, primarily comprising Gino himself, an Australian pizza chef, and another Italian TV cook. This discount initiative represents a direct effort to generate revenue and prove the viability of his business platform. This sales strategy unfolds against the backdrop of a substantial financial adjustment on a personal asset.

Gino D'Acampo has been compelled to drastically slash the asking price of his Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, from £4.2 million to £2.15 million. The seven-bedroom, 4,720 sq ft property, which he and his wife Jessica extensively renovated, has struggled to find a buyer since first being listed last June. The latest price reduction occurred in January, reflecting a challenging property market.

The house features period details such as fireplaces in eight rooms, tall ceilings with decorative roses, original ornate cornices, and large shuttered windows. It also includes six bathrooms, a spacious kitchen/breakfast room, and a living area with a grand piano beside a Georgian fireplace. The property is being marketed by Savills, who describe it as offering 'London style in Hoddesdon.

' These concurrent business moves occur during a period of considerable professional turmoil for the chef. In February 2023, ITV removed his upcoming shows following an internal investigation that uncovered multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct over a 12-year period. Claims included 'unacceptable,' 'distressing,' and 'horrendous' treatment of colleagues, alongside 'vile' and 'sexist' comments directed at Holly Willoughby in 2018. Gino has 'firmly denied' all allegations, calling them 'deeply upsetting.

' Further financial strain originated from his restaurant empire, which accumulated debts of £7.3 million before entering administration. Reports also suggest he is contemplating a relocation to Australia for work opportunities. A source familiar with the situation noted that the forced sale at a reduced price indicates a 'buyer's market' and has been a 'gutted' experience for Gino, who invested significant time, money, and effort into the Hertfordshire property.

The price reduction on the pizza ovens can thus be interpreted as one of several desperate measures to improve cash flow amid these overlapping personal, professional, and financial pressures





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Gino D'acampo Pizza Ovens Mems Agency Property Sale Price Reduction ITV Allegations Restaurant Debts Hertfordshire Mansion Savills Talksport

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