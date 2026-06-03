Giorgio Locatelli Joins Celebrity MasterChef as New Co-Host

Celebrity MasterChef's new co-host has been revealed as Italian chef Giorgio Locatelli. The Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur joins Grace Dent on the BBC show and will replace John Torode following his sacking by the broadcaster last year.

Celebrity MasterChef's new co-host has been revealed as Italian chef Giorgio Locatelli . The Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur joins Grace Dent on the BBC show and will replace John Torode following his sacking by the broadcaster last year.

Giorgio expressed his excitement at joining forces with journalist and food critic Grace for the new series which has already been filmed and kicks off this summer. Giorgio shared that hosting Celebrity MasterChef alongside Grace is a real honour. He cannot wait for viewers to see what their celebrity contestants bring to the kitchen, as they are really putting their culinary skills to the test in this series.

Meanwhile, Grace said of Giorgio's appointment that he is a fabulous addition to their UK Celebrity MasterChef team. She is a long-time admirer of his work and was a huge fan of Locanda Locatelli; for many years, it was one of her happy places to eat. Grace could not be happier to combine their shared joy, passion, and expertise for food.

She also loves an opportunity to serve up a heavy dose of glamour in the MasterChef kitchen, and she has a feeling Giorgio is going to give her a real run for her money. Giorgio has opened up further about his new Celebrity MasterChef role during a chat on Jessie and Lennie Ware's Table Manners podcast, warning that he will be strict on the contestants.

On what kind of judge he was, Giorgio said that he thinks he was a bad cop. He is strict about cleanliness and organisation. Those little skills that you teach them slowly. Giorgio and Grace will be working with celebrities, which is different from working with people who wanted to be a chef, but still, you can really see them growing in what they do, and so this is the thing that interests him more on the whole experience.

While the celebrity line-up for the new series has yet to be revealed, Giorgio teased that there was one famous face who really stood out thanks to their culinary creations. He said that there was somebody who really surprised him a few times in the positive. It was good fun to do, it was really good fun to be with them. Everyone has already proven something in their lives, and they have already achieved something.

That's why they're there, because they are celebrities in different fields. The people who worked in entertainment found it so difficult to cook to the time. The sportspeople always hit the time. Their life is run by time.

While the other people are all about creativity. Giorgio will replace former host John, who was sensationally axed in July after two decades over allegations that he used the N-word during a work night out. In the same month, John's longtime co-host Gregg Wallace was also dismissed after allegations that Gregg had made 'sexual comments to 13 colleagues' came to light.

Giorgio brings with him a wealth of experience spanning across an incredible four-decade career, with the Italian having penned several best-selling cookery books, while he earned his first Michelin star in 1999. Giorgio has appeared on MasterChef Italia since 2018, while he's also popped up as a guest on BBC2's Big Family Cooking Showdown. Giorgio will be joining Grace Dent on the new series of Celebrity MasterChef, which kicks off this summer.

The new series has already been filmed, and Giorgio expressed his excitement at joining forces with Grace for the new series. Giorgio shared that hosting Celebrity MasterChef alongside Grace is a real honour. He cannot wait for viewers to see what their celebrity contestants bring to the kitchen, as they are really putting their culinary skills to the test in this series.

Giorgio will be replacing John Torode, who was sensationally axed in July after two decades over allegations that he used the N-word during a work night out. In the same month, John's longtime co-host Gregg Wallace was also dismissed after allegations that Gregg had made 'sexual comments to 13 colleagues' came to light.

Giorgio has a wealth of experience spanning across an incredible four-decade career, with the Italian having penned several best-selling cookery books, while he earned his first Michelin star in 1999. Giorgio will be joining Grace Dent on the new series of Celebrity MasterChef, which kicks off this summer. The new series has already been filmed, and Giorgio expressed his excitement at joining forces with Grace for the new series.

Giorgio will be replacing John Torode, who was sensationally axed in July after two decades over allegations that he used the N-word during a work night out. In the same month, John's longtime co-host Gregg Wallace was also dismissed after allegations that Gregg had made 'sexual comments to 13 colleagues' came to light.

Giorgio has a wealth of experience spanning across an incredible four-decade career, with the Italian having penned several best-selling cookery books, while he earned his first Michelin star in 1999





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Giorgio Locatelli Celebrity Masterchef Grace Dent John Torode BBC Masterchef Italian Chef Michelin-Starred Chef Restaurateur Co-Host New Series Summer Giorgio's Appointment Giorgio's Role Table Manners Podcast Jessie And Lennie Ware Strict Judge Celebrity Contestants Culinary Skills Masterchef Italia BBC2's Big Family Cooking Showdown Best-Selling Cookery Books Michelin Star Four-Decade Career Italian Chef Wealth Of Experience Giorgio's Excitement New Series Summer Giorgio's Appointment Giorgio's Role Table Manners Podcast Jessie And Lennie Ware Strict Judge Celebrity Contestants Culinary Skills Masterchef Italia BBC2's Big Family Cooking Showdown Best-Selling Cookery Books Michelin Star Four-Decade Career Italian Chef Wealth Of Experience

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