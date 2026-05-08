Giovanni Pernice's UK TV Comeback: Celeb SAS: Who Dares Wins

Giovanni Pernice, a professional dancer who left Strictly Come Dancing in 2024 after a bullying row with actress Amanda Abbington, is reportedly making his UK TV comeback next year on the new series of Celeb SAS: Who Dares Wins. The Channel 4 programme sees a group of celebrities try to pass the SAS selection process in an intense course designed by a team of ex-special forces operators.

Giovanni Pernice will reportedly make his UK TV comeback next year on the new series of Celeb SAS: Who Dares Wins, after his dramatic departure from Strictly in 2023.

The professional dancer's nine-year tenure on Strictly Come Dancing came to an end following an explosive bullying row with actress Amanda Abbington after she dramatically quit the competition. Giovanni, 35, is reportedly 'thrilled' at the idea of being back on screens and has secretly flown to Asia to film the series, alongside a host of other stars.

The Channel 4 programme sees a group of celebrities try to pass the SAS selection process in an intense course designed by a team of ex-special forces operators. A source told The Sun: 'Producers are absolutely thrilled by the signing of Gio. He is a real housewives’ favourite and has an absolutely huge fan base, especially among women, so bosses are hopeful he may draw in a few Strictly fans.

'The fall-out from his Strictly exit was also pretty brutal and, frankly, Giovanni reckons there is nothing that can hurt him now, he is excited to get back to doing what he does best - entertaining and giving himself a real challenge. Giovanni Pernice will reportedly make his UK TV comeback next year on the new series of Celeb SAS: Who Dares Wins 'He is thrilled to be back on screens after a painfully long break.

It promises to be an amazing series.

' The insider added Giovanni's years of training as a professional dancer will help during the vigorous training regime as he is 'incredibly fit and mentally resilient'. Daily Mail has contacted Channel 4 and Giovanni's representatives for comment. Giovanni was a professional on the BBC series since 2015 but departed in 2024 after the controversy with actress Amanda. A report into his conduct by the corporation saw her claims of physical aggression and threatening behaviour by Giovanni not upheld.

Complaints of verbal bullying and harassment meant the BBC issued an apology but the dancer said at the time he was 'pleased the report has not found any evidence of threatening or abusive behaviour'. After departing Strictly, Giovanni went on to star on the Italian version of the BBC show, Ballando con le Stelle. The dancer found love with actress Bianca Guaccero, 45.

The couple won the competition and Giovanni said Bianca 'was exactly what he needed' as he moved forward with his life. The Channel 4 programme sees a group of celebrities try to pass the SAS selection process in an intense course designed by a team of ex-special forces operator





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Giovanni Pernice Celeb SAS: Who Dares Wins Strictly Come Dancing BBC Amanda Abbington Bullying Selection Process Ex-Special Forces Operators Channel 4 Vigorous Training Regime Incredibly Fit Mentally Resilient

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