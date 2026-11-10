Girl Swept Into Ocean by Sneaker Wave at Oregon's Cannon Beach

A sneaker wave pulled a girl into the surf at Cannon Beach, Oregon, until her father rescued her. Officials urge beachgoers to heed warnings.

A young girl was swept into the surf by a sneaker wave at Cannon Beach in Oregon over the weekend, in a moment captured on video by bystander Karin Kelsey Madsen. The girl was knocked off her feet and dragged away from her mother before her father ran into the water to reach her. The footage shows the wave striking the family as white, foamy water spread across the sand.

Madsen was walking on the beach with her husband when the wave hit. She later spoke with KATU about the incident, and she said the beach was full of families and children when it took place.

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How the Sneaker Wave Pulled the Girl Into the Ocean

The sneaker wave knocked the girl over and carried her away from her mother almost instantly. A sneaker wave, also called a sleeper wave, is a massive coastal wave that suddenly surges and hits further up the beach than a typical wave.

Her father then picked her up as the water surged around them. He told the girl 'I got you' as he pulled her by the arm, leaving her dangling above the water. He then lifted her completely out of the surf as the family of three walked toward the shore.

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The girl's mother also fell into the water, but she got back on her feet and ran toward the child. Madsen's husband ran toward the family to make sure everyone was OK. It is unclear whether the child was injured.

Official Warnings and Rescue Advice for Sneaker Waves

Officials warn that anyone caught in a sneaker wave should focus on staying calm and try to avoid debris pulled along with the water. People should not try to fight the current. Instead, they should swim with it, moving parallel to the coastline to break free.

Madsen said she was shocked by how many people ignored warnings from officials to stay out of the water that day. She recalled watching large logs being moved as the tide came in, and her video showed several hefty logs being pulled into the water just like the girl was.

If someone else is swept into a wave, officials advise not going in after them. Instead, the person should call 911 right away, stay on high ground, and keep watching the swimmer in the water until emergency crews arrive.

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Cannon Beach Sneaker Wave Risks Ahead

Sneaker waves are very common at Cannon Beach, especially in the fall and winter months. The beach is known for its scenic views, including Haystack Rock, a 235ft-tall sea stack that is accessible on foot at low tide.

Cannon Beach is also the location where scenes from The Goonies were filmed in the fall of 1984. Madsen described the girl as looking like a rag doll when she was recovered from the dangerous water. The available account does not report any further updates on the girl's condition.