Girlicious Star Natalie Mejia Reflects on Hypersexualization of 2000s Pop Culture

Former Girlicious member Natalie Mejia discusses the pressures she faced as a young artist in the 2000s, the hypersexualized culture of the era, and her evolving perspective as a mother and artist.

Natalie Mejia , a former member of the pop group Girlicious , is reflecting on the pressures faced by young female artists in the 2000s music industry.

Formed by the creator of The Pussycat Dolls through the reality show *Pussycat Dolls Present: Girlicious*, the group was known for its provocative image. Mejia, now 37 and a mother, is revisiting the 'underwear' she was asked to wear on stage with a more critical perspective, acknowledging the hypersexualized culture prevalent at the time. She explains that as a 19-year-old chasing success, she deferred to the industry professionals who dictated the image required for visibility.

Mejia’s reflections come at a time when societal conversations around the Me Too movement and the exploitation of young women are at the forefront. She notes a significant shift in attitudes, emphasizing the importance of respecting an individual’s comfort level and the possibility of being both sexy and elegant without feeling overly vulnerable. She highlights the ongoing struggle to balance industry demands with personal values, particularly within the beauty standards of Hollywood.

Mejia has found a way to reconcile her faith with her desire to feel confident, navigating the pressures of the entertainment industry with a newfound sense of self-awareness. Girlicious, comprised of Mejia, Nichole Cordova, Tiffanie Anderson, and Chrystina Sayers, released their debut album in 2008 before disbanding a few years later. Mejia is now embarking on a musical comeback with her album *Holy Exodus*, which reflects her embrace of Christian faith.

She also recalls being surprised by her portrayal as a 'villain' on the reality show that launched the group, stating that the editing was selective and didn't accurately represent her emotional experience. The experience has prompted her to consider whether the 2000s pop industry was truly empowering or exploitative for young women, sparking a broader discussion about the industry's impact on female artists





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