Girlicious Star Natalie Mejia Reflects on Hypersexualization of 2000s Pop Culture

Former Girlicious member Natalie Mejia discusses the pressures she faced as a young artist in the 2000s, the hypersexualized culture of the era, and her evolving perspective as a mother and artist.

Natalie Mejia , a former member of the pop group Girlicious , is reflecting on the pressures faced by young female artists in the 2000s music industry.

Formed by the creator of The Pussycat Dolls through the reality show *Pussycat Dolls Present: Girlicious*, the group was known for its provocative image. Mejia, now 37 and a mother, is revisiting the 'underwear' she was asked to wear on stage with a more critical perspective, acknowledging the hypersexualized culture prevalent at the time. She explains that as a 19-year-old chasing success, she deferred to the industry professionals who told her that revealing clothing was necessary to achieve her goals.

Mejia’s views have evolved significantly, influenced both by motherhood and broader societal shifts, particularly the rise of the Me Too movement. She emphasizes the importance of respecting an individual’s comfort level and the possibility of being both sexy and elegant without feeling overly vulnerable. She notes the ongoing tension in Hollywood regarding image and sex appeal, and her personal journey to find a balance between industry demands, her faith, and self-confidence.

The experience of being labeled a 'villain' on the reality show that launched her career also shaped her perception, as she felt the editing misrepresented her as more confrontational than she actually was. Girlicious, comprised of Mejia, Nichole Cordova, Tiffanie Anderson, and Chrystina Sayers, released their debut album in 2008 before disbanding a few years later. Mejia is now focused on a musical comeback with her album *Holy Exodus*, which reflects her embrace of Christian faith.

Her story raises questions about the empowerment versus exploitation of young women in the 2000s pop industry, and the lasting impact of a culture that prioritized sexual desirability. She hopes for a future where artists can express their sexuality on their own terms, without feeling pressured to compromise their values or comfort





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Girlicious Star Natalie Mejia Reflects on Hypersexualization of 2000s Pop CultureFormer Girlicious member Natalie Mejia discusses the pressures she faced as a young artist in the 2000s, the hypersexualized culture of the era, and her evolving perspective as a mother and artist.

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