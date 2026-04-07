Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts Celebrates Pregnancy with Kimberley Walsh at Lavish London Tea

Nicola Roberts, expecting her first child, reunites with Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh for a luxurious afternoon tea in London. The pair celebrated Nicola's pregnancy, with updates on her pregnancy journey and an earlier setback in her career due to health issues. The news of her pregnancy was announced on Christmas Day.

Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh , former members of the iconic British girl group Girls Aloud , recently enjoyed a heartwarming reunion, celebrating Nicola's impending motherhood with a luxurious afternoon tea. The event, held at the prestigious The Lanesborough hotel in London, showcased a special bond between the two friends as they marked this significant life event.

Nicola, who announced her pregnancy in December, proudly displayed her growing baby bump in a stylish navy blue dress, while Kimberley shared delightful moments from their outing on her social media, capturing the essence of their joyful celebration. The outing provided a chance for the pair to reconnect and revel in this special time, with Nicola also receiving a thoughtful gift of a babygrow with an elegant floral design. This joyful gathering offered a glimpse into their enduring friendship and support for each other through life's milestones. \Before the celebration, Nicola had shared an update with her fans, announcing that she had entered the third trimester of her pregnancy. This update offered a peek into her preparations and anticipation for the arrival of her first child, alongside expressing her support for other mothers-to-be. Prior to her pregnancy announcement, Nicola faced a setback in her career, having to withdraw from her role in the West End musical, Hadestown, due to the need for a surgical procedure. Despite the disappointment of not being able to complete her final week of performances, she shared her heartfelt emotions with her fans. She expressed how much she cherished her role and the cast, and she shared her sadness about missing the final shows. The news regarding her health came as a surprise to many fans who had tickets booked for her final performances. She emphasized that her health and her doctor's recommendations had priority. This unforeseen interruption highlighted the challenges and adjustments that can arise in the midst of a successful career. Nicola expressed the profound impact of having to step away from the stage, but also expressed her gratefulness for the experiences she had during her time in the show. \The joyful news of Nicola's pregnancy was first revealed on Christmas Day, with a gorgeous photo of her baby bump shared on Instagram. In this announcement, she revealed she was five months pregnant and expecting to give birth in the spring, expressing her and her fiancé Mitch Hahn's excitement to welcome their little one. The couple had become engaged a year prior during a romantic trip to the south of France. Nicola showcased her stunning diamond ring during a performance at Brighton Pride in the summer of 2024, after Mitch proposed. Kimberley, looking effortlessly chic, sported a cream ruffled blouse and stylish blue jeans during the afternoon tea, highlighting the elegance of the gathering. The event served as a celebration of both friendship and the joyous anticipation of new life, encapsulating the warm support and enduring bond between these two celebrities. Their careers have been followed by many, and the continued connection between the Girls Aloud members delights fans





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